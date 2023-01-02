After the Senate passed the $1.7 billion omnibus bill with the help of 18 Republicans, Sen. Mitch McConnell said he was proud of the work those GOPers did with Dems to get through a bill that contains “all our priorities”:

McConnell: "I'm pretty proud of the fact that with a Democratic president, Democratic House, and Democratic Senate, we were able to achieve through this Omnibus spending bill essentially all of our priorities." pic.twitter.com/RuVcsvNX0B — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 20, 2022

Now it looks like McConnell is so proud of the bill that he’s joining others in hosting President Biden in Kentucky on Wednesday to celebrate:

From the Washington Examiner:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will join President Joe Biden for a rare joint event held in the senator’s state on Wednesday. The visit from the president comes after McConnell joined Democrats in voting for legislation that has drawn a rebuke from former President Donald Trump and certain conservative Republicans. Joining the president and the Kentucky senator will be Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D), and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), according to a White House official. “The President will deliver remarks on how his economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind,” the brief advisory from the White House read.

Biden said he’s going to the event with McConnell because “it’s a giant state and there’s a lot of money”:

Q. “Why is it important to go with Mitch McConnell to Kentucky? Biden: “It's his state.” Q: Why is it significant to be with McConnell there? Biden: “We've been friends a long time… It's a giant state and there's a lot of money.”

pic.twitter.com/9bUn2e14gH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 2, 2023

Well, we’re certainly glad the bipartisan contingency will be celebrating while regular people are hit with inflation and so many other problems.

The uniparty laughs at you https://t.co/1iFMXRt7Vd — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) January 2, 2023

Are you paying attention yet? https://t.co/iZRvjeru1b — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 2, 2023

The problem with the GOP in a nutshell 👇🏼 https://t.co/CjvTOVUMHs — It's all a distraction (@it_distraction) January 2, 2023

The reason(s) there wasn’t the predicted huge “red wave” in November is starting to become clearer by the day.

