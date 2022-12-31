Because this is the final day of 2022, let’s go back nearly a year to what President Biden was saying about the stock market at the beginning of the year and then compare & contrast to what happened:

Fast-forward about a year and there’s another Biden brag that aged horribly:

Joe Biden, January 2022: The stock market “has hit record after record after record on my watch” The stock market just had its worst year since 2008. pic.twitter.com/1Kw8wmGv32 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 30, 2022

Biden, January 2022: “The stock market has hit record after record after record on my watch" ⭐️ This year, $18 trillion was wiped out from the stock market, per Forbes. ⭐️ The stock market just had its worst year since 2008.pic.twitter.com/PpbZCmvGCL — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) December 31, 2022

Everybody’s 401Ks and other retirement accounts are hardest hit by what’s happened on Biden’s “watch”:

Congratulations. If you are reading this, you have survived the worst stock market performance since 2008. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 30, 2022

The stock market experienced its worst year this year since 2008. pic.twitter.com/pDuinJfaVc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 31, 2022

“The stock market has hit record after record on my watch” didn’t age well at all for the rest of the year:

Stocks slipped on Friday to end a brutal 2022 with a whimper, as Wall Street wrapped up its worst year since 2008 on a sour note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 73.55 points, or 0.22%, to close at 33,147.25. The S&P 500 shed 0.25% to end at 3,839.50. The Nasdaq Composite ticked down 0.11% to 10,466.88. Friday marked the final day of trading in what has been a painful year for stocks. All three of the major averages suffered their worst year since 2008 and snapped a three-year win streak. The Dow fared the best of the indexes in 2022, down about 8.8%. The S&P 500 sank 19.4%, and is more than 20% below its record high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 33.1%.

When does the “Build Back Better” portion of “Build Back Better” begin?

Who is feeding him the information that comes out of his mouth? pic.twitter.com/duzdv4AjSs — Bert (@Virgi098765) December 31, 2022

JUST IN: The US stock market closes out its worst year since 2008 wiping out over $8.3 trillion in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wvCAofEDod — Not Financial Advice (@notnotadvice) December 31, 2022

Well that is a record .. just a record low.. he didn't lie 😂😂😂 https://t.co/eAjPEztQ3e — Truth Seeker 🇺🇸 (@TruthSeekerIIII) December 31, 2022

We’ll also let White House chief of staff Ron Klain get in on the “aged badly” action:

13 months apart pic.twitter.com/tf7pWexr4x — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 31, 2022

Womp womp!

***

