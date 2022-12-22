President Biden’s delivering a Christmas message as the holiday weekend rapidly approaches, but the theme of his remarks first require a stern beverage warning.

Ready? Ok, here goes:

LOL! They really hope nobody’s been paying attention.

In fairness to Biden, he might be feeling an extra boost of “unity” today after 18 Republican senators voted to help Dems and pass the $1.7 trillion omnibus monstrosity.

Remember last year’s inspiring Christmas message?

Out: All the unvaxxed are gonna die and millions of “ultra-MAGA” deplorable scumbags are a threat to democracy.

In: Unity!

