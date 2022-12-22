President Biden’s delivering a Christmas message as the holiday weekend rapidly approaches, but the theme of his remarks first require a stern beverage warning.

Ready? Ok, here goes:

Biden to give a Christmas speech today. The theme? Unity. pic.twitter.com/OfaCPJ5Tcf — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 22, 2022

LOL! They really hope nobody’s been paying attention.

"Unite, you stupid sons of b*tches! And Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!" https://t.co/o9EQav6poI pic.twitter.com/VAk8dqwI6z — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) December 22, 2022

In fairness to Biden, he might be feeling an extra boost of “unity” today after 18 Republican senators voted to help Dems and pass the $1.7 trillion omnibus monstrosity.

That's rich. Unity as long as you agree with me. — Kevin (@kevhen16) December 22, 2022

Remember last year’s inspiring Christmas message?

No Winter of Death this year???? What a gyp!! — Ultra Christmas Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 22, 2022

I guess last year’s Christmas message wasn’t much of a hit. https://t.co/5ekfmXlw13 pic.twitter.com/7xj3VaNNUJ — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) December 22, 2022

Out: All the unvaxxed are gonna die and millions of “ultra-MAGA” deplorable scumbags are a threat to democracy.

In: Unity!

***

