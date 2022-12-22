President Biden’s delivering a Christmas message as the holiday weekend rapidly approaches, but the theme of his remarks first require a stern beverage warning.
Ready? Ok, here goes:
Biden to give a Christmas speech today. The theme? Unity. pic.twitter.com/OfaCPJ5Tcf
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 22, 2022
LOL! They really hope nobody’s been paying attention.
"Unite, you stupid sons of b*tches! And Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!" https://t.co/o9EQav6poI pic.twitter.com/VAk8dqwI6z
— Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) December 22, 2022
“Unity.”
Great 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/GIggawtSjy pic.twitter.com/OgReUX7Uhp
— Rondalee. Iowa (@Maga4Justice) December 22, 2022
In fairness to Biden, he might be feeling an extra boost of “unity” today after 18 Republican senators voted to help Dems and pass the $1.7 trillion omnibus monstrosity.
“Unity.” 🤣 https://t.co/L6huC0dQev
— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 22, 2022
That's rich. Unity as long as you agree with me.
— Kevin (@kevhen16) December 22, 2022
Unity™. We had that under Obama too lol. #JoeBiden #LetsGoBrandon #Christmas https://t.co/CoZN6UeoEh
— Donald Douglas 📘 (@AmPowerBlog) December 22, 2022
Remember last year’s inspiring Christmas message?
No Winter of Death this year????
What a gyp!!
— Ultra Christmas Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 22, 2022
I guess last year’s Christmas message wasn’t much of a hit. https://t.co/5ekfmXlw13 pic.twitter.com/7xj3VaNNUJ
— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) December 22, 2022
Out: All the unvaxxed are gonna die and millions of “ultra-MAGA” deplorable scumbags are a threat to democracy.
In: Unity!
***
Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.