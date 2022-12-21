Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Washington, DC where he’s currently meeting with President Biden ahead of his address to Congress this evening. Earlier today Byron York noted that no matter what amount of additional aid Zelenskyy manages to secure during his trip to the U.S., it probably won’t be enough:

Those reported comments were about Zelenskyy’s speech tonight before the U.S. Congress, but clearly the “it’s not going to be enough” tone started earlier during Biden’s joint press conference. It started with a discussion about Biden’s pledge to send a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine:

True to the earlier reports, that Patriot missile battery is already not enough:

Yeah, the open spigot of U.S. aid is starting to be viewed as a 24/7 all-you-can-eat buffet, and Zelenskyy doesn’t appear to be misinterpreting that.

Biden has certainly presented himself (and US taxpayers) as an unlimited ATM machine.

