Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Washington, DC where he’s currently meeting with President Biden ahead of his address to Congress this evening. Earlier today Byron York noted that no matter what amount of additional aid Zelenskyy manages to secure during his trip to the U.S., it probably won’t be enough:

Zelensky is apparently prepared to tell Congress that whatever the US has given Ukraine — $45 billion in new aid now under consideration — it is not enough. From @AP: https://t.co/kbyyqF5t5X pic.twitter.com/5BkSu9Dsaj — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 21, 2022

Those reported comments were about Zelenskyy’s speech tonight before the U.S. Congress, but clearly the “it’s not going to be enough” tone started earlier during Biden’s joint press conference. It started with a discussion about Biden’s pledge to send a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine:

REPORTER: "I just asked if you had discussed how the US calculated the escalatory effect of sending a patriot missile battery to Ukraine." BIDEN: "I did not discuss that at all with [Zelesnkyy]." pic.twitter.com/sB9Ru7rHea — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 21, 2022

True to the earlier reports, that Patriot missile battery is already not enough:

ZELENSKYY: "I can send messages to President Biden…What's going to happen after patriot [missiles] are installed? After that we will send another signal to President Biden that we would like to get more…We are in war. I'm sorry. I'm really sorry." pic.twitter.com/ympkxovUqT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 21, 2022

Yeah, the open spigot of U.S. aid is starting to be viewed as a 24/7 all-you-can-eat buffet, and Zelenskyy doesn’t appear to be misinterpreting that.

More US taxpayer dollars are going to disappear into the Ukraine money laundering machine! Politicians and deep state players around the world are getting rich off of this and they still want America to be in this war. https://t.co/fFmLoEu5wU — ⚓🇺🇸 Jim Williams 🇺🇸⚓ (@JimWill_KAG) December 21, 2022

He sounds like the US is THERE to fulfill his requests… specifically – Biden… he’s got something on Joe, no? — Christopher (@CHeroshack) December 21, 2022

Biden has certainly presented himself (and US taxpayers) as an unlimited ATM machine.

