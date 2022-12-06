Uh oh! It looks like Elon Musk has helped spark another triggering:

Absolutely disgusting. They are going after @elonmusk from all sides. Just evil. pic.twitter.com/JD6FRVUsMh — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 7, 2022

We’ll start with this Forbes report about possible sleeping quarters appearing at Twitter HQ:

Elon Musk’s “extremely hardcore” vision for Twitter seems to have manifested itself in sad little conference-room sleeping quarters at the company’s recently depopulated headquarters. On Monday, employees returning to work at the company’s San Francisco location were greeted by modest bedrooms featuring unmade mattresses, drab curtains and giant conference-room telepresence monitors — a significant upgrade over the Therm-a-Rest+sleeping bag situation showcased by one Twitter employee in November. One room even has a plant.

Apparently some San Francisco city officials reportedly have a problem with that:

BREAKING: San Francisco building inspectors are launching an investigation into reports Twitter has converted several office rooms at its headquarters into sleeping quarters for employees. 'We need to make sure the building is being used as intended' @sfdbi rep tells @KQEDnews — Ted Goldberg (@TedrickG) December 6, 2022

Initial story that Twitter converted some office space into bedrooms broken by @cfarivar + @SchwabKatharine @Forbes https://t.co/R16s6aC31K — Ted Goldberg (@TedrickG) December 6, 2022

Musk responded appropriately:

So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?https://t.co/M7QJWP7u0N — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2022

How many people are living on the streets of San Francisco while some city officials hyperventilate over the possibility that Twitter employees might be napping inside the building?

Time to move the Twitter HQ the hell out of San Francisco. Friendly business locations: Texas, Florida🍊, Georgia 🍑, Tennessee 🎸 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) December 7, 2022

Maybe that’s not a bad idea!

Lefties sure do have their “priorities.”

Massive problems with the homeless, feces, and needles on the streets, but San Francisco has time to go after Twitter. https://t.co/ucW5fjOrDv — Ryanna (@hufflepuff_owl) December 7, 2022

Apparently.

If you think the journos are panicking now, just wait till Musk moves Twitter to Texas https://t.co/ejaOuKd3Fn — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 7, 2022

Or Florida. Pass the popcorn!

