Uh oh! It looks like Elon Musk has helped spark another triggering:

We’ll start with this Forbes report about possible sleeping quarters appearing at Twitter HQ:

Elon Musk’s “extremely hardcore” vision for Twitter seems to have manifested itself in sad little conference-room sleeping quarters at the company’s recently depopulated headquarters.

On Monday, employees returning to work at the company’s San Francisco location were greeted by modest bedrooms featuring unmade mattresses, drab curtains and giant conference-room telepresence monitors — a significant upgrade over the Therm-a-Rest+sleeping bag situation showcased by one Twitter employee in November. One room even has a plant.

Apparently some San Francisco city officials reportedly have a problem with that:

Musk responded appropriately:

How many people are living on the streets of San Francisco while some city officials hyperventilate over the possibility that Twitter employees might be napping inside the building?

Maybe that’s not a bad idea!

Lefties sure do have their “priorities.”

Apparently.

Or Florida. Pass the popcorn!

