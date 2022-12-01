FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried seems to be on some sort of a media tour in an image rehab effort. This morning he was interviewed on Good Morning America, and this week SBF also took part in The New York Times’ DealBook Summit.

Carol Roth couldn’t help but notice the bio:

The New York Times’ DealBook Summit is still hosting SBF this week as a speaker/interviewee and they haven’t updated his bio. It still reads as this: pic.twitter.com/lqoTJIEV1t — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 29, 2022

Yeah, for some reason that bio seems like it needs an update.

The Times promoted the interview with “the cryptocurrency billionaire whose empire collapsed spectacularly”:

Sam Bankman-Fried, the cryptocurrency billionaire whose empire collapsed spectacularly this month and spawned at least two federal investigations, sat for a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday at The New York Times’s DealBook Summit, saying he “screwed up.” Mr. Bankman-Fried seemed to frame the failure of his $32 billion cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, largely as a risk management problem that got out of hand.

Here’s a good short version of some comments SBF made during the interview:

Sam Bankman-Fried's quotes from the NYT interview, where he denied committing fraud and "buying influence" with big-dollar donations: "Look, I screwed up."

"I've had a bad month."

"Clearly, I made a lot of mistakes."

"I didn't knowingly commingle funds."https://t.co/dm52LFtkXJ — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) December 1, 2022

Also among the notable moments from the Times’ interview with Bankman-Fried was the bit of applause he got at the end of the chat:

The @nytimes audience gave SBF a round of applause for doing an interview about committing one of the largest frauds in US history. This is wild: pic.twitter.com/X3A8lHsPgG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 1, 2022

Max clown world. They’re applauding him. pic.twitter.com/oQI9iJ67TW — Dylan LeClair 🟠 (@DylanLeClair_) December 1, 2022



Yikes!

This is complete insanity https://t.co/EoUkSebrww — GeorgiaSportsReport (@GaSportsReport) December 1, 2022

At least not everybody participated in the round of applause.

And bravo to those who didn't applaud. — Jackson Richman (@jacksonrichman) December 1, 2022

***

Related:

Is this GMA promo for Sam Bankman-Fried interview the start of a ‘rehab tour,’ or no?

Fetterman decried dirty corporate money in campaign but made an exception for Sam Bankman-Fried

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Tags: