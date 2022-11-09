President Biden emerged today from a lid that the White House called yesterday before noon.

In the wake of the midterm elections yesterday (with some races still being counted), Biden spoke and took some questions from reporters. Biden started by saying there was no “red wave,” that Tuesday was a “great day for democracy.” Oh, and Biden added one other thing:

BIDEN: "It was a good day, I think, for democracy…" *coughs* "Excuse me, I have a little horse." pic.twitter.com/ZalzymdxvN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 9, 2022

For a second there we thought Biden brought a Shetland pony with him.

Asked about the Republicans likely taking control of the House by a slim margin, and possibly the Senate at some point, Biden named the kinds of Republican legislation that he’d automatically veto:

BIDEN: "I'm not going to support any Republican proposal that's going to make inflation worse…" pic.twitter.com/LWZ8vhwiI3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 9, 2022

LOL. Seriously?

Apparently only Democrat proposals that worsen inflation will be allowed (including the ironically-named Inflation Reduction Act).

I didn’t realize it can get any worse than it is now 🤡🤡 — SRNY10 (@shamshirosenfe2) November 9, 2022

Now that’s rich!!! Lol. — Mavrick5 (@Mav3kids) November 9, 2022

Because it’s only Democrats who get to do that. 😤 https://t.co/AYKuzDhxdo — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) November 9, 2022

Exactly!

This is a joke, right? The bills he passed are working and GOP bills making it worse? MMMkkkk https://t.co/MYwyr108M5 — Paul Seale (@paulvseale) November 9, 2022

At least now we know that the White House’s post-midterm strategy is to keep the gaslighting dialed up to eleven.

Biden added this:

BIDEN: "I can't guarantee that we're gonna be able to get rid of inflation." pic.twitter.com/oQQLbMP1sZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 9, 2022

If that doesn’t boost your confidence nothing will!

***

Update:

Here’s a shot of Biden with his little horse:

***

***

