By now you know the drill: Democrats are constantly reminding voters that “democracy is on the ballot” tomorrow.

Rob Reiner is still showing everybody how it’s done:

The Reiner meltdown later this week should be epic.

Meanwhile, the more extreme rhetoric from Democrats is to cast a vote to “save democracy” or else the U.S. will become Nazi Germany:

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway has provided a helpful translation of what “save democracy” really means:

Bingo! Whenever you see “democracy is at risk” simply replace the first two words with “Democrats are.”

And hopefully many of them are sent packing tomorrow.

For many Democrats there isn’t a “democracy” if they are not in power.

