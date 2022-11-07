By now you know the drill: Democrats are constantly reminding voters that “democracy is on the ballot” tomorrow.

Rob Reiner is still showing everybody how it’s done:

SAVE DEMOCRACY-VOTE BLUE! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 7, 2022

The Reiner meltdown later this week should be epic.

Meanwhile, the more extreme rhetoric from Democrats is to cast a vote to “save democracy” or else the U.S. will become Nazi Germany:

Rep. James Clyburn to Fox: "Democracy will be ending" if Democrats lose the midterms. "I've studied history all of my life. I taught history. And I'm telling you, what I see here are parallels to what the history was in this world back in the 1930s in Germany." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 7, 2022

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway has provided a helpful translation of what “save democracy” really means:

Democracy Isn’t At Risk, Democrats Are https://t.co/dCh8FexzKU — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 7, 2022

Bingo! Whenever you see “democracy is at risk” simply replace the first two words with “Democrats are.”

"promotion of this buzz-phrase in the final days of the election season proves an implicit acknowledgment that it is Democrats who are at risk in Tuesday’s election." Democracy is not at risk, the new perverted, fascist Democrats are at risk. https://t.co/43alkQY9VG — MephibinAz.🌵 (@Az61Ronin) November 7, 2022

And hopefully many of them are sent packing tomorrow.

Democracy Isn’t on the Ballot — It is the Ballot@ProfMJCleveland https://t.co/B4skl4666C — Janet Ham, not a biologist. (@jehammertime) November 7, 2022

For many Democrats there isn’t a “democracy” if they are not in power.

***

Related:

‘WOWWW’! Mollie Hemingway spots NY Times debunking their own election ‘conspiracy theory’ debunking just a day earlier

Mollie Hemingway spots more evidence of the ‘propaganda press’ helping Biden out (by what they’re NOT reporting)

Mollie Hemingway: There was nothing reliable or truthful about CNN’s ‘Reliable Sources’

***

Editor’s Note: Editor’s note: In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP memberships! Join now and use promo VIPWEEK to receive 45% off!