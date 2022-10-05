The New York Times has been spotted debunking their own reporting from the previous day that at the time debunked a claim about an elections company becoming the target of conspiracy theorists pushing falsehoods.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway shared the shot/chaser gold in a tweet:

WOW WOW WOWWWWWWWWWWWW. I have never seen anything age this poorly, this quickly. By NYT's @stuartathompson Also, could adults stop using the Democrat propaganda term "election denial" to describe people with legitimate challenges to election administration? It's so puerile. pic.twitter.com/YEcevYjhdI — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 5, 2022

That is amazing.

NY Times Monday:

At an invitation-only conference in August at a secret location southeast of Phoenix, a group of election deniers unspooled a new conspiracy theory about the 2020 presidential outcome. Using threadbare evidence, or none at all, the group suggested that a small American election software company, Konnech, had secret ties to the Chinese Communist Party and had given the Chinese government backdoor access to personal data about two million poll workers in the United States, according to online accounts from several people at the conference.

NY Times Tuesday:

The top executive of an elections technology company that has been the focus of attention among election deniers was arrested by Los Angeles County officials in connection with an investigation into the possible theft of personal information about poll workers, the county said on Tuesday. Eugene Yu, the founder and chief executive of Konnech, the technology company, was taken into custody on suspicion of theft, the Los Angeles County district attorney, George Gascón, said in a statement.

[…]

Mr. Gascón’s office said its investigators had found data stored in China. Holding the data there would violate Konnech’s contract with the county.

That’s how things have played out with other stories the last couple of years. So many things are dismissed as “conspiracy theories” until it’s discovered that’s not the case.

Oct. 3: lengthy feature "debunking" a "conspiracy theory" about security of poll worker data.

Oct. 4: arrest on just that charge. All from a newspaper that spent *years* pushing the absurd conspiracy theory that Trump stole the 2016 election by colluding with Russia. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 5, 2022

That’s the kind of “journalism” we’ve come to expect!

And both articles by the same guy no less. — Ced Truz (@1984Ced) October 5, 2022

Go figure.

News today, wrong tomorrow https://t.co/KkgsHDJF0i — Mishael Johnson (@Mishael86291893) October 5, 2022

The biggest L of all L’s https://t.co/LrahzBLltp — Andy o2rsystems (@O2Rsystems) October 5, 2022

Your daily reminder of what a worthless rag the @nytimes actually is… https://t.co/F3WY12ZxVt — Dan Bowen (@ScotchGuyDan) October 5, 2022

NYT is self-owning at the speed of light now. https://t.co/0UiN21OiwG — Shashi Galore (@shashigette) October 5, 2022

It’s only bound to get worse as the midterm election approaches. Just wait.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

