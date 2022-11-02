Now that he’s officially the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk has floated the idea of charging a monthly fee for blue checks:

Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after “verified” badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.

“Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” Musk said in a tweet, adding that the price will be adjusted by “country proportionate to purchasing power parity.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has deemed this an important free speech issue:

That blue check represents “free speech”? Who knew!

Maybe AOC would feel better about it if Musk called it something else:

Maybe a “windfall profits tax on wealthy tweeters”?

Right?

If Twitter represents free speech then maybe AOC should be lobbying Musk to reinstate Trump’s account ASAP.

This is about Musk, not AOC — pay no attention to the progressive congresswoman behind the curtain!

Many politicians in Congress couldn’t run a lemonade stand without ending up in debt and out of business within a day.

