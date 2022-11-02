Now that he’s officially the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk has floated the idea of charging a monthly fee for blue checks:

Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after “verified” badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads. “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” Musk said in a tweet, adding that the price will be adjusted by “country proportionate to purchasing power parity.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has deemed this an important free speech issue:

Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually a $8/mo subscription plan — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2022

That blue check represents “free speech”? Who knew!

You’ll still be able to talk without that blue check, Alexandria. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 2, 2022

Maybe AOC would feel better about it if Musk called it something else:

Maybe Elon should call it a tax. https://t.co/CEgRBkeGx2 — 𝙿𝚞𝚖𝚙𝚔𝚒𝚗 𝚂𝚙𝚒𝚌𝚎𝚍 𝚂𝚖𝚒𝚛𝚔 (@FoundersGirl) November 2, 2022

Maybe a “windfall profits tax on wealthy tweeters”?

I would "lmao" that an elected congress member doesn't understand the concept of free speech if it weren't so damned depressing https://t.co/4YWE8Go1SF — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) November 2, 2022

Right?

Twitter isn't free speech, or is that what you actually think now? Because I have news about some banned accounts you won't like. https://t.co/2sObg2A9rg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 2, 2022

If Twitter represents free speech then maybe AOC should be lobbying Musk to reinstate Trump’s account ASAP.

“Was at a concert and someone yelled ‘Free Bird!’ but actually, I had to pay for my tickets.” — Razor (@hale_razor) November 2, 2022

Her business still owes back taxes — james (@Jackhole_12345) November 2, 2022

This is about Musk, not AOC — pay no attention to the progressive congresswoman behind the curtain!

He’s a billionaire who has run several successful businesses. You still have student loans and make tik toks for a living. Take a seat. — 〽️MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@stillunwoke17) November 2, 2022

Many politicians in Congress couldn’t run a lemonade stand without ending up in debt and out of business within a day.

***

Related:

Senator Dick Durbin gets free speech completely wrong and ALL of Twitter lets him hear about it

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!