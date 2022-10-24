Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and candidate Charlie Crist had a debate Monday night, and apparently the Democrat candidate brought in some astroturf.

Karol Markowicz was there and the scene outside ahead of the debate was something else:

Let’s get right to the zinger of the night, courtesy of Crist’s claims that DeSantis is just using his office as a stepping stone for 2024:

Ouch!

One more time:

D’OH! Crist should just drop out now, right?

Then there was Crist’s failed attempt to portray DeSantis as the school closure cheerleader:

Another OOF for the ages:

Here are a couple more bonus clips from the debate:

Wrecked, indeed.

And does Crist want to talk about divisiveness?

Bring on election day!

