Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and candidate Charlie Crist had a debate Monday night, and apparently the Democrat candidate brought in some astroturf.

Crist’s obnoxious, yelling, and shouting “supporters” are almost assuredly fake/astroturfed. I wouldn’t be even remotely surprised to learn later this week that the Crist campaign paid to bus them in. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) October 24, 2022

Definitely organized. I asked a lady in the bathroom where she got her pink Crist shirt. She froze and said “where we all met up” https://t.co/aP9yDrSjwH — Lauren Cooley (@laurenacooley) October 24, 2022

It is pretty astounding that Florida Democrats couldn’t get a savvier gubernatorial nominee than a washed-up ex-Republican who has flip-flopped on every issue under the sun and bears a striking resemblance to a human corpse. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) October 24, 2022

Karol Markowicz was there and the scene outside ahead of the debate was something else:

Arriving at the Florida gubernatorial debate. pic.twitter.com/dUvmxDBGsa — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 24, 2022

Let’s get right to the zinger of the night, courtesy of Crist’s claims that DeSantis is just using his office as a stepping stone for 2024:

.@GovRonDeSantis on whether or not he's running for president in 2024: "I know that Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden. But I just want to make things very, very clear, the only worn-out, old donkey I'm looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist." pic.twitter.com/Hl26JtT7TJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2022

Ouch!

One more time:

D’OH! Crist should just drop out now, right?

Then there was Crist’s failed attempt to portray DeSantis as the school closure cheerleader:

Charlie Crist gaslights to the extreme. pic.twitter.com/LCnXbM0a6c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2022

Charlie Crist attempts to paint Gov. Ron DeSantis as "the shutdown guy" immediately after DeSantis talks about how he rejected Crist's calls to shut the state down. pic.twitter.com/0XoEbgq4Pg — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 24, 2022

Another OOF for the ages:

"Do you know how many days [Charlie Crist] showed up to work in Washington, DC this year? 14 days. Imagine that deal for you. You show up 14 days and make over 100 grand? That's the type of effort this guy puts in." – @RonDeSantisFL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sGpWKZUQki — DeSantis War Room 🐊 #FloridaStrong (@DeSantisWarRoom) October 25, 2022

Here are a couple more bonus clips from the debate:

DeSantis destroys Crist for supporting gender surgeries for minors: “If you’re a 15 year old, you can’t get a tattoo in the state of Florida. Yet we’re saying you can get a double mastectomy?” pic.twitter.com/9CRtRnfxo8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 24, 2022

Wrecked, indeed.

And does Crist want to talk about divisiveness?

Hard to see Crist going back to the "Ron is a divider" well after this response pic.twitter.com/BLRUu0IuM9 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 24, 2022

I knew Crist wasn't serious about competing in this election as soon as he made the statement that he doesn't want the support of anyone who supported DeSantis and that they had hate in their hearts. https://t.co/97Hys5P4Nm — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 24, 2022

Bring on election day!

***

Related:

‘What a freaking pivot’! MSNBC’s Joy Reid can explain why Gov. DeSantis is ‘popular among Florida Latinos’

Charlie Crist begs Florida voters for money so he can overthrow ‘spineless, wannabe dictator’ Ron DeSantis

Journalist’s big takeaway on Ron DeSantis hit-piece: “He didn’t want a girlfriend who corrected him”

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!