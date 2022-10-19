It’s time again to play “one of these things is not like the other,” journalism edition.

Townhall’s social media team spotted some contradictions on CNN today in regards to Georgia’s voting law. This is something else:

You can't make this up. CNN host describes Georgia voting law as "restrictive" as their own chyron describes "Record Early Voter Turnout in Georgia." pic.twitter.com/08j4mar9WJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2022

LOL! THIS. Is CNN.

There was a lot of that after the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election when Stacey Abrams was alleging “voter suppression” while it was also being reported that there was a record minority turnout.

It's only restrictive if the votes aren't in their favor. If their candidate wins, it will be the most fair and secure election in the history of the world. https://t.co/a7qZScMyjv — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) October 19, 2022

We need look no further than the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections for proof of that.

The newsreader and the chyron writer need to compare notes. https://t.co/6iOKWcrOte — Biscuit Salad (@BiscuitSalad) October 19, 2022

The “restrictive voting law” reports are just attempting to get the excuses ready in the wake of a very likely Abrams loss next month.

