There are just over four weeks until the midterm elections next month, and one of the races that will be decided is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seeking re-election over the challenge from Democrat Charlie Crist. Geraldo Rivera thinks the Hispanic vote might be a deciding factor against DeSantis:

Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he exploited. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 5, 2022

DeSantis is going to be punished for the “crime” of sending illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard (a proud “sanctuary” island that had them removed in under 48 hours)? Yeah, probably not.

Nice try though, Geraldo!

This tweet did not go the way he thought. https://t.co/MWAiuMfHyx — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 5, 2022

Ooooof… I mean when this guy us off, he's like… empty safe … off… https://t.co/svHUc4Ouq3 pic.twitter.com/8Xiizbky7I — Eat The Vegans (@MollyMiller951) October 5, 2022

Given Geraldo "Capone's vault" Rivera's track record, this means DeSantis should take Florida Hispanics 60-40. https://t.co/5Gp7ZN7lL8 — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) October 5, 2022

***

