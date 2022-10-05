There are just over four weeks until the midterm elections next month, and one of the races that will be decided is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seeking re-election over the challenge from Democrat Charlie Crist. Geraldo Rivera thinks the Hispanic vote might be a deciding factor against DeSantis:

DeSantis is going to be punished for the “crime” of sending illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard (a proud “sanctuary” island that had them removed in under 48 hours)? Yeah, probably not.

Trending

Nice try though, Geraldo!

And besides…

***

Related:

Geraldo Rivera says ‘history will honor’ Rep. Liz Cheney (and people have thoughts)

Geraldo Rivera ignoring ACTUAL election deniers to blame Trump for ‘depressing’ him and undermining faith in elections BACKFIRES bigly

Geraldo Rivera’s assessment of the economy (and ‘plummeting’ gas prices) is begging for a Ron Klain retweet

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FloridaGeraldo RiveraGov. Ron DeSantisHispanicsillegal immigration