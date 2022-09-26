After gas prices dropping for a few weeks, they’re starting to go back up:

We've already seen some rise in #gasprices in these states, MORE coming… https://t.co/7vfycrPsnw — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) September 26, 2022

Will the Biden White House now return to the “Putin’s price increases” spin? Just in case Team Biden’s looking for something new, a fresh possible angle has been served up by The Hill:

Rising gas prices: Is Hurricane Ian to blame? https://t.co/20RHQKbvMG pic.twitter.com/wZJA4tgkc7 — The Hill (@thehill) September 26, 2022

Can it be long before Biden’s talking about “Ian’s price increases”?

The nation saw falling gas prices for 99 days straight over the summer, but now, gas prices have gone up 4 cents over the past week. And people are anxious that Hurricane Ian might be to blame. According to AAA, the national gas average is now at $3.73 per gallon, whereas on Sept. 21, the national average was at $3.68 per gallon. But don’t worry just yet. AAA told NewsNation that gas prices are going up slightly because of refinery issues on the West Coast and in the Midwest, not because of the hurricane headed toward Florida.

Just because the latest round of gas price increases isn’t because of a hurricane that hasn’t yet approached Florida doesn’t mean the White House won’t consider blaming the storm.

Either that or Putin. Definitely not Biden's fault. — ECF (@tergives) September 26, 2022

Maybe Biden will blame “MAGA Republicans.”

Setting the narrative — Bill Bobb (@BillBobb19) September 26, 2022

And now we’re getting back to corporate (and even gas station owner) greed:

Biden: "To the companies running gas stations and setting those prices at the pump, bring down prices you're charging at the pump … do it now! Do it now!" pic.twitter.com/UjI9UOAb9r — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 26, 2022

These people couldn’t be more predictable.

