Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar says his office is investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending 48 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a proud “sanctuary” that sent them away in less than 48 hours:

The Bexar County, Texas, sheriff believes the migrants "were preyed upon." https://t.co/2u4kgOcl0Z — ABC News (@ABC) September 21, 2022

Forget that the groups of people are crossing into the U.S. illegally, Sheriff Salazar thinks Gov. Ron DeSantis might be the lawbreaker here:

A Texas sheriff said Monday he was opening a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard as the stunt continues to draw criticism from Democrats and even some Republicans and DeSantis defends what he calls a protest of border policies. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced the probe on Monday night, saying that his office believes the migrants who were shuttled to the Massachusetts island on Sept. 14 were lured under false pretenses, which DeSantis denies. “What infuriates me the most about this case is that here we have 48 people that are already on hard times, right?” Salazar said at a press conference.

Governor DeSantis’ office fired a self-awareness salvo back at the sheriff as a reminder about what’s happening in his own county:

NEW: The Bexar County, TX Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into Florida’s flight of migrants from TX to Martha’s Vineyard, claiming they were “lured”. Gov. DeSantis’ office is firing back, referencing the 53 migrants who died in a trailer in Bexar County in June. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/iJJBOjZxyD — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 19, 2022

OUCH!

On top of all that, the “officer of the law” is basically urging San Antonio business owners to violate federal laws:

Bexar Co Sheriff is tired of long waits for tables, so he urges restaurants in San Antonio to hire the 2 million+ illegal aliens who have crossed during the Biden Border Crisis. If restaurants took the Sheriff's advice, they'd be violating federal law.

pic.twitter.com/jasResY1Ji — DeSantis War Room 🐳 (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 20, 2022

This sheriff defends people who entered the country illegally and urges business owners to break federal law but thinks Republicans like Ron DeSantis are the problem. Naturally, CNN thinks he’s great.

Let me get this straight… so "these ppl", who are they? Let them work "legally", which means? if he is talking about the undocumented, how are they gonna pay taxes if they cannot even have a social security number? And this is the person that wants to sue Desantis? — Roxana (@roxytango) September 20, 2022

Yep. Make it make sense!! — DeSantis War Room 🐳 (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 20, 2022

So many unanswered questions!

One thing appears clear:

CNN has their new Avenatti. https://t.co/zCDJLSU4v2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2022

We’re pretty sure he’ll be invited back on CNN before too long. Oh, and one more thing:

OMG! Bexar County Sheriff is Brian Stelter's new gig? — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸American Exceptionalist (@velvethammer) September 20, 2022

LOL! There is a resemblance… HMM.

My God the ignorance of this arrogant unqualified sheriff https://t.co/WXTXJ26ZG0 — Rascals Mom (@rascalsmom6) September 21, 2022

It certainly wouldn’t be surprising if he ends up working in the Biden administration.

