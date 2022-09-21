Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar says his office is investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending 48 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a proud “sanctuary” that sent them away in less than 48 hours:

Forget that the groups of people are crossing into the U.S. illegally, Sheriff Salazar thinks Gov. Ron DeSantis might be the lawbreaker here:

A Texas sheriff said Monday he was opening a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard as the stunt continues to draw criticism from Democrats and even some Republicans and DeSantis defends what he calls a protest of border policies.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced the probe on Monday night, saying that his office believes the migrants who were shuttled to the Massachusetts island on Sept. 14 were lured under false pretenses, which DeSantis denies.

“What infuriates me the most about this case is that here we have 48 people that are already on hard times, right?” Salazar said at a press conference.

Governor DeSantis’ office fired a self-awareness salvo back at the sheriff as a reminder about what’s happening in his own county:

On top of all that, the “officer of the law” is basically urging San Antonio business owners to violate federal laws:

This sheriff defends people who entered the country illegally and urges business owners to break federal law but thinks Republicans like Ron DeSantis are the problem. Naturally, CNN thinks he’s great.

