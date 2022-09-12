The November elections are less than two months away, and in Florida Democrat Charlie Crist is trailing Gov. Ron DeSantis by several points.

As the election draws closer, Crist will ramp up the desperation, and that’s clearly already starting to happen. Just after reminding everybody that decency and “kindness to everyone” is on the ballot in November, Crist had this to say:

Charlie Crist says that the election in Florida is “DeSatan vs Christ”

pic.twitter.com/bRIU7n5BwZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2022

Apparently Charlie thinks quite highly of himself:

In just one minute, Charlie Crist compares himself to both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/Y921vt1qAB — DeSantis War Room (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 12, 2022

It was nice of Crist to remind voters that decency is on the ballot so they should NOT vote for him.

How's this for a jarring segue? "This is an election about decency, about being decent to one another, about being kind to everyone. It's called a Florida for all. We got a divider on the other side and a uniter over here. You know some people call him DeSatan?" https://t.co/Tv13QVgMxP — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 12, 2022

That’s some Biden-style “uniting” right there from Crist.

in one minute charlie crist admitted to being: 1. a narcissist

2. a heretic

3. cringe ✨ https://t.co/BkcGEn6QVF — Ashlie Loring (@ashlie_loring) September 12, 2022

Maybe DeSantis should say he’ll donate to Crist’s campaign if he proves that he can walk on water.

“For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.” https://t.co/v1lIqdjf8h — Alberto de la Cruz (@albertodelacruz) September 12, 2022

"Lo, he shall appear as an angel of orange…" — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) September 12, 2022

