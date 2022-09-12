The November elections are less than two months away, and in Florida Democrat Charlie Crist is trailing Gov. Ron DeSantis by several points.

As the election draws closer, Crist will ramp up the desperation, and that’s clearly already starting to happen. Just after reminding everybody that decency and “kindness to everyone” is on the ballot in November, Crist had this to say:

Apparently Charlie thinks quite highly of himself:

It was nice of Crist to remind voters that decency is on the ballot so they should NOT vote for him.

That’s some Biden-style “uniting” right there from Crist.

Maybe DeSantis should say he’ll donate to Crist’s campaign if he proves that he can walk on water.

