Earlier we told you that Brigham Young University released the results of their investigation into a Duke volleyball player’s claim that somebody in the crowd at a game shouted a racial slur. BYU’s findings? It didn’t happen:

From our extensive review, we have not found any evidence to corroborate the allegation that fans engaged in racial heckling or uttered racial slurs at the event. As we stated earlier, we would not tolerate any conduct that would make a student-athlete feel unsafe. That is the reason for our immediate response and our thorough investigation. As a result of our investigation, we have lifted the ban on the fan who was identified as having uttered racial slurs during the match. We have not found any evidence that that individual engaged in such an activity. BYU sincerely apologizes to that fan for any hardship the ban has caused. Our fight is against racism, not against any individual or any institution. Each person impacted has strong feelings and experiences, which we honor, and we encourage others to show similar civility and respect. We remain committed to rooting out racism wherever it is found. We hope we can all join together in that important fight.

And with that, Duke VP and Director of Athletics Nina King released her own statement on behalf of the university:

Statement from Duke University Vice President & Director of Athletics Nina Kinghttps://t.co/EqNsfr7p02 — Duke Athletics (@DukeATHLETICS) September 9, 2022

The Duke statement isn’t very long:

The 18 members of the Duke University volleyball team are exceptionally strong women who represent themselves, their families, and Duke University with the utmost integrity. We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question. Duke Athletics believes in respect, equality and inclusiveness, and we do not tolerate hate and bias.

Does that sound like a “double down” to you?

Strangely no mention of the false accusation against BYU https://t.co/bUljiDWp6m — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 9, 2022

It’s almost as if somebody wanted to muddy the waters over what the actual point of all this is.

"We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question." When you double down on evidence-free accusations of racism, that's a legitimate reason to question someone's character. https://t.co/JPMBpQC4Tg — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 9, 2022

I mean, I believe it's very possible the players genuinely believed they heard something but BYU has been accommodating all along and Duke should at least acknowledge that there's like 99% certainty nothing was said. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 9, 2022

Did any other Duke player say they heard something? — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 9, 2022

Ah good point. That makes it worse. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 9, 2022

She still may have thought she heard something. But telling that literally (1) NO ONE ELSE did. — Walt 🦚 (@AU_GS_Walt) September 9, 2022

The statement should have been so simple:

This should just be an apology to BYU. https://t.co/LnmdzXxxtM — Ryan Pence (@pencerm) September 9, 2022

Obviously they did NOT want to go there.

that's it?? BYU released a detailed report of their investigation and never questioned the character of any Duke player; and this is the best Duke can do in response? smh pic.twitter.com/5Yn4bsM7aU — Peaches ñ Memes ⚾ (@NewYearsDani) September 9, 2022

Y’all going to change the university’s name from Duke to Smollet? — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) September 9, 2022

The investigation interviewed the whole Duke team and found nothing. https://t.co/osptg839I5 — DezNat Ws (@DeznatW) September 9, 2022

AKA we will back "race hoaxes" because the truth causes us much embarrassment. https://t.co/s9zpDUeyQc — Tired of Being Politically Correct (@AmericanVet1776) September 9, 2022

