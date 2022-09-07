Many refer to Joe Biden’s presidency as “Obama’s third term,” and the former president was back in the White House today. Part of the reason was for a portrait unveiling:

When it came time for Obama to speak, he offered high praise for President Biden on behalf of all Americans:

“America’s good fortune” — even the tens of millions of “threats to democracy” that didn’t vote for Biden?

Here’s video of that moment:

Considering Biden’s approval rating we rate Obama’s claim to be about as factual as “if you like your plan you can keep it.”

Perhaps this presidency wouldn’t feel so horrendous if everybody had tens of millions of dollars at their disposal.

You know it’s bad when they’re bringing in Barack Obama again.

