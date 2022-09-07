Many refer to Joe Biden’s presidency as “Obama’s third term,” and the former president was back in the White House today. Part of the reason was for a portrait unveiling:

The Obamas unveil their official White House portraits. pic.twitter.com/2s9G3J4psm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 7, 2022

When it came time for Obama to speak, he offered high praise for President Biden on behalf of all Americans:

Obama to Biden: "The country is better off than when you first took office" — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 7, 2022

Sustained applause–almost a full minute–when Obama says "Joe, it is now America's good fortune to have you as president." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 7, 2022

“America’s good fortune” — even the tens of millions of “threats to democracy” that didn’t vote for Biden?

Here’s video of that moment:

Obama tells Joe Biden: "It is now America's good fortune to have you as president." pic.twitter.com/Qoz8s6VCmW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 7, 2022

Considering Biden’s approval rating we rate Obama’s claim to be about as factual as “if you like your plan you can keep it.”

I just threw up a little. — Even More MAGA Gap 🇺🇸⚾️🇺🇸 (@cathypro2) September 7, 2022

Obama still lying. — Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) September 7, 2022

Our good fortune to pay more for gas/groceries/etc. former President gaslight at the podium. https://t.co/Nljx9MLPfa — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) September 7, 2022

Perhaps this presidency wouldn’t feel so horrendous if everybody had tens of millions of dollars at their disposal.

Actual conversation at the White House: Biden's approval rating is bad again Quick someone call Obama and bring him over so people think he is running the show https://t.co/WfcDQSSjsP — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) September 7, 2022

You know it’s bad when they’re bringing in Barack Obama again.

***

***

