Remember when the original reported reason for the DOJ/FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was that Trump had some documents related to US nuclear secrets? That angle disappeared for a while, but now we’re circling back to that, except this time the Washington Post is reporting “people familiar with the investigation” (meaning leaks they were fed again) are saying the documents involve another country’s secrets:

FBI seized material at Mar-a-Lago on a foreign nation’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, people familiar say https://t.co/KTzh4ywflU — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 6, 2022

Some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them. https://t.co/HpRkOWH1eY — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 7, 2022

The documents were so sensitive and important that it took the DOJ/FBI 18 months to go and get them back?

A document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found by FBI agents who searched former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and private club last month, according to people familiar with the matter, underscoring concerns among U.S. intelligence officials about classified material stashed in the Florida property. Some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them. Only the president, some members of his Cabinet or a near-Cabinet-level official could authorize other government officials to know details of these special-access programs, according to people familiar with the search, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive details of an ongoing investigation.

Leader of the Hollywood wing of the anti-Trump Resistance, Rob Reiner, has seen enough… again:

Donald Trump stole Top Secret Highly Classified Nuclear Documents. He has put our Nation in danger. No more deference. No more political considerations. No man is above the law. Time to make an arrest. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 7, 2022

After all these years the stamina of lefties like Reiner to be able to repeatedly get their hopes up is impressive indeed.

Look, Mr Reiner – how many times do we have to say this? Either order something or pull out of the drive-thru lane. This is Arby's. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) September 7, 2022

LOL.

Is this same Rob Reiner who believed every second of the proven Fake Russia Collusion Hoax…and probably still believes DJT is Putin’s Agent? Proceed with Caution ⚠️ https://t.co/kz8IuDws3P — Bill Peguillan (@BillPegs) September 7, 2022

Proceed with extreme caution.

***

Related:

“Trump will be indicted”, according to noted legal scholar Rob Reiner

Bill Maher tells Rob Reiner why he’s unaware of these details about the Hunter Biden laptop story

Rob Reiner tells non-MAGA Republicans to let Liz Cheney be their North Star

Rob Reiner says Biden’s ‘accomplishments’ have been historic (and nobody’s disagreeing)

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!