Republicans often are asked about “election denial,” and when the media brings up that topic they’re almost always doing so in reference to the 2020 election. Such was the case when Kari Lake was asked about Trump and others questioning the results of the most recent presidential election, and Arizona’s GOP nominee for governor, Kari Lake, put on a clinic in how to respond:

That was a fantastic response. One more time for the people in the cheap seats:

Trending

Pay attention, Republican candidates for office — that’s how it’s done!

Here’s ten minutes of Democrats questioning or outright denying the results of elections and most in the media didn’t say a darn thing about this being a “threat to democracy”:

And yet so many Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) like to pretend that Trump’s the first person in history to dare question the results of an election.

***

Related:

‘Savage’: Candidate Kari Lake gets in a solid burn against CNN

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 election2020 electionDonald Trumpelection fraudHillary ClintonJoe BidenKari Lake