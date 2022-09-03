Republicans often are asked about “election denial,” and when the media brings up that topic they’re almost always doing so in reference to the 2020 election. Such was the case when Kari Lake was asked about Trump and others questioning the results of the most recent presidential election, and Arizona’s GOP nominee for governor, Kari Lake, put on a clinic in how to respond:

Kari Lake with an absolute flamethrower for this reporter on questioning elections: pic.twitter.com/TOtF3Xa6Tk — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 3, 2022

That was a fantastic response. One more time for the people in the cheap seats:

This is one of the best answers to the media’s 2020 election questions I’ve heard. pic.twitter.com/yYni3wwjhi — Realignment Politics (@politicsrea) September 2, 2022

Pay attention, Republican candidates for office — that’s how it’s done!

This just vaulted her to a different level in her career. — Swirvithan L. Gooding Splatt 🏒🏈🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@l_splatt) September 3, 2022

Whatever your opinion about Kari Lake, this is a phenomenal answer. Bracing to realize how much we’ve imbibed the narrative that speech is a threat. https://t.co/NqL48AajYk — Megan Basham (@megbasham) September 3, 2022

Here’s ten minutes of Democrats questioning or outright denying the results of elections and most in the media didn’t say a darn thing about this being a “threat to democracy”:

Tonight, Joe Biden said, "This is a nation that respects free and fair elections. We honor the will of the people. We do not deny it." Here’s 10 minutes of Democrats denying election results:pic.twitter.com/I0oUumk68d — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 2, 2022

And yet so many Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) like to pretend that Trump’s the first person in history to dare question the results of an election.

***

***

