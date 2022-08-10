The Senate recently passed the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” (which worked fast, because inflation is now “zero” according to the Biden administration). The bill contained $80 billion in funding so the Internal Revenue Service can hire 87,000 new employees who Democrats would like everybody to believe are only going to be scrutinizing the super-rich to get them to pay their “fair share.”

Originally the IRS website’s jobs section had a solicitation for new agents that contained certain job requirements. Here’s how it looked:

The IRS is hiring new special agents! Requirements include working min “50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends” and “Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.”https://t.co/uvwbrAkIit pic.twitter.com/z0aVX6uoMr — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022





Did somebody at the IRS (or wherever) think that was putting out a bad message? Clicking the link to the original IRS announcement will now bring up this:

The job listing page that I linked to and screenshot at the beginning of this thread is now “unavailable” on the IRS website. pic.twitter.com/YRKAt5fAVX — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022

Yep, the original jobs notice seems to have been the victim of an attempted memory-holing:

Adam Baldwin reminded everybody that the internet is forever:

It’s been taken down from the website, but someone archived it:https://t.co/JoS3fiZiWm — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) August 10, 2022

If that archive does not work, try this one:https://t.co/KYpQJ1E2ZD — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) August 10, 2022

We can’t wait to see how the new announcement is worded.

The “must be willing to use deadly force” job listing is now, at least for the moment, unavailable. Any mainstream journalists interested in asking why the IRS was advertising deadly-force jobs until the advertisement got attention? https://t.co/pR6qsTHvjB — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 10, 2022

They got caught saying the quiet part out loud again.

Them taking it down makes all this so much more scary, frankly. — Marty L (@SMaganaut) August 10, 2022

They probably just filled the position. No big deal. — Tim Skywalker (@Airout12) August 10, 2022

They only have about 87,000 positions to fill — how long could that possibly take?

