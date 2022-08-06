The mayors of Washington, DC and New York City have been complaining that many people who crossed illegally into the U.S. at the southern border are being sent by bus to their cities. This is a crisis that is 100 percent caused by Biden administration policies, but you just knew NPR could be counted on to spin things in the favor of Dems who support the same policies that caused the problem in the first place:

Uh, @NPR — why doesn't Biden have a "plan"? It's his border crisis. pic.twitter.com/TeUxqXHKnO — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 6, 2022

Biden’s “plan” was to allow illegal crossings at the southern border but he didn’t count on southern governors to just allow them to stay there.

🧵Texas and Arizona governors continue to send buses full of migrants and refugees to Washington, D.C.'s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. Upon arrival no government officials are there to meet them.https://t.co/jUYNLXaAKV — NPR (@NPR) August 5, 2022

Wait, WHO should have had a “plan”?

It's a sanctuary city, the plan should already be in place. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) August 6, 2022

Exactly — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 6, 2022

Bingo. And apparently the GOP governors’ “plan” didn’t include having greeters in DC:

For months now, the governors of Texas and Arizona have been sending charter buses full of migrants and refugees to Washington, D.C.’s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. When they disembark, they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he started sending the buses to D.C. because the Biden administration attempted to lift the pandemic-era emergency Title 42 order that allowed the U.S. to deny migrants entry. According to Abbott’s office, more than 6,100 migrants have been bused to D.C. from Texas alone. They arrive six days a week, as early as 6 a.m. and as late as 11 p.m. — sometimes multiple buses each day.

Why aren’t Dem mayors thanking the GOP governors? After all, they’re just taking advantage of the “sanctuary city” status Dems have been bragging about in the past.

"No plan?" Their plan was to give liberal sanctuary cities that are advocating for illegal immigration the opportunity to pay more of the costs for the policies they advocate at the expense of border states. It seems to be working really well so far. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 6, 2022

Biden and Democrats have kept the southern border wide open with "no plan on what came next" …too bad, so sad. SEND THEM ALL TO DC! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 6, 2022

Were there any plans for them when they reached TX or AZ? — WesternMan (@WesternMan_AD) August 5, 2022

The Democrat “plan” certainly didn’t include anticipating Republican governors would send people to northern “sanctuary cities.”

The "P" in NPR stands for propaganda. https://t.co/cgGn5ZDZbb — Scott from AZ (@sfog0527) August 6, 2022

Haha so weird y’all word it like this when it impacts yall! Media are #enemyofthepeople https://t.co/q9TDB4kLVi — Curiously Alive (@Henrybirdsongs) August 6, 2022

Dems in DC and New York City fully support the Biden administration’s open border policies until the negative effects hit them, and then shameless NPR helps run cover.