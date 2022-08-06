When the price of gas was going up rapidly the White House branded it as “Putin’s price hike” while also blaming Big Oil greed and other scapegoats. Now the “presidents can’t do anything about the price of gas” crowd is back to taking credit for a price drop and bragging about how much money they’ve “saved” drivers.

Here’s the latest from whoever runs the @POTUS account:

Right now, a family in America with two cars is saving $100 a month on gas compared to peak prices. That's breathing room. And we're not letting up any time soon. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 6, 2022

Gas prices are now down by more than 90 cents a gallon. That’s over seven straight weeks of prices declining. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 6, 2022

Carol Roth would like the White House to put that into greater context just so people don’t feel so pitifully pandered to:

How about compared to when you took office? https://t.co/6ipDTdVPQj — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) August 6, 2022

“Making things a lot worse and then bragging when they get slightly better” seems to be the preferred approach of this administration.

So when the prices go high, it’s not his fault. But now as prices are dropping, it’s due to him? — Bob Snedeker (@BobSnedeker) August 6, 2022

That seems to be how we’re supposed to believe it works.

I feel like gaslighting on people’s pocketbooks is not a winning strategy. 🤷‍♀️ — Julia G. (@JuliaGulia80920) August 6, 2022

As the saying goes, you can fool people about a lot of things but not about how much money they have.

***

