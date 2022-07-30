President Biden’s approval continues to crater and the disapproval number for this administration remains high, and to explain that away without making it sound like it’s all Biden’s own doing USA Today shifted into a passive voice to make the president the victim of “events”:

The media’s record of predictability remains perfect!

Things just keep happening to Biden… if somebody would make those things stop he’d be the most popular president ever.

The disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal was just something that happened to Biden?

The USA Today might assign blame to Trump for that.

If only the media would listen to Biden:

LOL. That’s a classic.

***

