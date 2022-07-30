President Biden’s approval continues to crater and the disapproval number for this administration remains high, and to explain that away without making it sound like it’s all Biden’s own doing USA Today shifted into a passive voice to make the president the victim of “events”:

From Afghanistan to inflation to the baby formula shortage, Joe Biden has been hammered by events that have eroded his support even among Democrats. https://t.co/0g1LLybpmp — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) July 30, 2022

The media’s record of predictability remains perfect!

“Bad things just happen to Democrats. It’s never their fault.” 🙄 https://t.co/GNAzVJ7rqJ — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 30, 2022

Things just keep happening to Biden… if somebody would make those things stop he’d be the most popular president ever.

Once again framing things happening to Joe Biden and not because of him https://t.co/AMN117J8Dz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 30, 2022

The Forrest Gump of presidents, just a likable mentally handicapped bystander to all these big current events. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 30, 2022

The disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal was just something that happened to Biden?

How do they put Afghanistan here? That was 100% his own doing. Just incredible. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 30, 2022

The USA Today might assign blame to Trump for that.

Can't wait for all the "how did this happen" takes in November. — kayjay (@gatorkjh6) July 30, 2022

State media, doing what they do. — Jeff Sechelski (@JeffSechelski) July 30, 2022

If only the media would listen to Biden:

LOL. That’s a classic.

