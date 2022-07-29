The Democrats’ effort to reinstate the “assault weapons” ban passed the House Friday afternoon:

House Democrats on Friday passed a historic bill to ban so-called assault weapons in response to a spate of mass shootings this year — a major victory for the left after party leaders failed to land the votes for a broader slate of public safety bills also awaiting floor action. The gun vote, passed 217-213, marks the first time in nearly three decades that lawmakers have attempted to reinstate the long-expired ban on semiautomatic firearms, a huge party priority. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who announced the decision to vote Friday morning, called it “a crucial step in our ongoing fight against the deadly epidemic of gun violence in our nation.”

Most Democrats and two Republicans applauded wildly after the passage:

House Democrats erupt in cheers as they vote to take away your second amendment rights. pic.twitter.com/8fRtzo9NXd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 29, 2022

JUST IN: The House of Representatives approves legislation to ban assault weapons in a 217-213 vote. pic.twitter.com/9zClkLNHhA — The Hill (@thehill) July 29, 2022

Dana Loesch adds this:

They want to ban commonly-owned semi-autos least responsible for loss of life and used in the fewest crimes. They can’t define “large capacity.” Great way to gamble your purple-state re-election bids and make trouble for the Senate, where Dems barely hold a majority 👍🏼 https://t.co/5CpptTGozq — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 29, 2022

Also, five Dems opposed the bill, and two Republicans supported it:

Democrats who voted against: Cuellar (TX), Gonzalez (TX), Schrader (OR), Kind (WI), Golden (ME) Republicans who voted for: Fitzpatrick (PA), Jacobs (NY) https://t.co/2MgEtWyDNE — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 29, 2022

This is likely to come to a halt in the Senate (but considering what the Dems are willing to offer Joe Manchin, you never know). But it’s clear the Democrats need to be sent a huge message in the November midterms.

DOA in Senate… Plus would be deemed unconstitutional @ SCOTUS… Who were the 2 Republicans that voted yes? — Joe DeDona (@CtrMining) July 29, 2022

Fitzpatrick (PA), Jacobs (NY) — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) July 30, 2022

President Biden recently signed a gun control bill but nobody expected the Democrats to stop there did they?

Tells you everything you need to know right here 👇👇👇 https://t.co/ZSdEcaJsSP — Richard Viguerie (@RichardViguerie) July 30, 2022

“Liberty dies to the sound of applause” — JD Breen (@realjdbreen) July 29, 2022

On the off chance that the Senate passes this bill it would likely end up at the Supreme Court before too long.