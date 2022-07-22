Former Trump White House official Steve Bannon has been found guilty on two charges of ignoring a congressional subpoena, which came from the House’s January 6th Commission:

Colleague Jake Gibson rpts Bannon found guilty on both contempt of Congress charges — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 22, 2022

Bannon first figure to be found guilty on contempt of Congress charges since Attorney General Richwrd Kleindienst and Watergate burglar G. Gordon Liddy were convicted in 1974 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 22, 2022

From Fox News:

Former Trump White House official Steve Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress after he ignored a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee. Bannon faces 30 days to a year in prison for each of the two misdemeanor charges. The jury was ordered to begin deliberating Friday morning. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols discharged the jury after hearing closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense. The Department of Justice charged Bannon with two counts of contempt of Congress after he ignored a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee. Bannon pleaded not guilty.

Michael Barbaro, host of the New York Times’ “The Daily,” said this is what happens when you ignore a congressional subpoena:

Pretty clear message here: defying a congressional subpoena creates consequences. https://t.co/AUlyyjjQv1 — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) July 22, 2022

Well, there aren’t consequences every time.

Eric holder has entered the chat — TasCachetrophy (@cachetrophy) July 22, 2022

Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder was found in contempt of Congress in June of 2012 and pretty much wore that as a badge of honor and never faced charges.

Yeah, ask Eric Holder if he was found guilty… hack. https://t.co/TrjPKfil3w — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 22, 2022

Unless you're Eric Holder, or any other Democrat for that matter. https://t.co/FbfF8KsmP1 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 22, 2022

Just like with what happened to Eric Holder, right? — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) July 22, 2022

Remember Lois Lerner?

Lois Lerner is another one. — DianefromNJ (@DianefromNj) July 22, 2022

It’s ok when Eric Holder defies a contempt of Congress, when Lois Lerner defies a subpoena because when the party I prefer does it, it’s ok https://t.co/YF3mkvVPh5 — Carolina Cunuck 🫡 (@RDethicc) July 22, 2022

Is there any accountability in DC government anymore (outside of a select few that are used to make examples of)?