Former Trump White House official Steve Bannon has been found guilty on two charges of ignoring a congressional subpoena, which came from the House’s January 6th Commission:

From Fox News:

Former Trump White House official Steve Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress after he ignored a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee.

Bannon faces 30 days to a year in prison for each of the two misdemeanor charges. The jury was ordered to begin deliberating Friday morning.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols discharged the jury after hearing closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense.

The Department of Justice charged Bannon with two counts of contempt of Congress after he ignored a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee. Bannon pleaded not guilty.

Michael Barbaro, host of the New York Times’ “The Daily,” said this is what happens when you ignore a congressional subpoena:

Well, there aren’t consequences every time.

Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder was found in contempt of Congress in June of 2012 and pretty much wore that as a badge of honor and never faced charges.

Remember Lois Lerner?

Is there any accountability in DC government anymore (outside of a select few that are used to make examples of)?

