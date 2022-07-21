It’s been almost three years since then President Trump warned a German delegation at the United Nations about being energy dependent on Russia. The German delegation, not to mention the Left in the U.S., all had a hearty laugh:

Trump made some outrageous claims about German energy at the UN — and the German delegation’s reaction was priceless pic.twitter.com/izpa2fKC3B — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 26, 2018

The Washington Post at the time had this to say:

Trump accused Germany of becoming "totally dependent" on Russian energy at the U.N. The Germans just smirked. https://t.co/PLBRlNPSfR — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 25, 2018

And with that, it’s “how it started/how it’s going” time! This shot and chaser is quite refreshing on a warm summer day:

Shout out to The Washington Post for giving us one of the greatest Shot —> Chaser moments in recent history pic.twitter.com/xMUmriVOR2 — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) July 21, 2022

Gold!

The shot:

And the chaser, not even three years later:

Well isn’t that special!

Germany — which gets 66% of their gas from Russia — is now so desperate for energy that they're dimming street lights at night, restricting hot water use, and shutting down swimming pools. I wonder if they're still smirking? — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) July 21, 2022

Probably not!

European countries, which outlawed non-green energy over the last three decades, are now resurrecting COAL PLANTS just to survive. pic.twitter.com/H1sSZhrEUm — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) July 21, 2022

From the Washington Post:

The main natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany shut down for scheduled maintenance Monday, raising concerns that Moscow could use the repairs as a pretext for a longer shutdown as it wields energy supplies as leverage in the Ukraine war. European ministers warned that it was unclear whether Moscow would turn the taps on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline back on after the 10 days of scheduled work. Germany’s economy minister, Robert Habeck, said Berlin was concerned about a “nightmare scenario” this winter if Russia decides against doing so.

They can’t say Trump didn’t warn them, even though they were too busy laughing at him.

If there was ever a perfect example of, “How it started vs. how it’s going”, this is it! https://t.co/zHU1SlRXLU — TR_or_Hemingway 🇺🇸 (@TR_or_Hemingway) July 21, 2022

It’s an instant classic.