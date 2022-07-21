It’s been almost three years since then President Trump warned a German delegation at the United Nations about being energy dependent on Russia. The German delegation, not to mention the Left in the U.S., all had a hearty laugh:

The Washington Post at the time had this to say:

And with that, it’s “how it started/how it’s going” time! This shot and chaser is quite refreshing on a warm summer day:

Trending

Gold!

The shot:

And the chaser, not even three years later:

null

Well isn’t that special!

Probably not!

From the Washington Post:

The main natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany shut down for scheduled maintenance Monday, raising concerns that Moscow could use the repairs as a pretext for a longer shutdown as it wields energy supplies as leverage in the Ukraine war.

European ministers warned that it was unclear whether Moscow would turn the taps on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline back on after the 10 days of scheduled work. Germany’s economy minister, Robert Habeck, said Berlin was concerned about a “nightmare scenario” this winter if Russia decides against doing so.

They can’t say Trump didn’t warn them, even though they were too busy laughing at him.

It’s an instant classic.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: energy dependencegas pricesGermanyoilRussiaWashington Post