The Republican Attorneys General Association will soon be having a private retreat in Florida, and a CNBC reporter is tying the meetings to the overturning of Roe v. Wade for no particular reason whatsoever:

SCOOP: @RepublicanAGs are planning a private retreat at the swanky Breakers resort in Florida just weeks after backing the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

I have the list of corporations said to be attending the gathering. https://t.co/KYNplLLSEB — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) July 14, 2022

“Just weeks after backing the overturning of Roe v. Wade.”

But to make things easier for activists, not that it was the intent here (cue half an eye roll), there’s a handy-dandy list of companies provided:

NEW: Here's the list we were provided of corporations expected to be at the three day retreat.

Attendees will be treated to private dinners, a cigar & whiskey meeting and options including golf and deep sea fishinghttps://t.co/xIDapNg9SG pic.twitter.com/VlgnLlSxGj — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) July 14, 2022

Oh, well isn’t that helpful to some…

This is activist journalism. It obvious you’re trying to get pro-aborts and others to hammer these corps out of being part of this. Brian is showing why people rightly don’t trust the media and believe they are biased hacks. https://t.co/RDDDPAbvUP — Joe (@JoeC1776) July 14, 2022

The reporter seemed to be defending himself against accusations of “activist reporting” with this retweet:

That’s good to know because the people who sign paychecks for CNBC might not have appreciated it if they were being targeted for boycotts, because they’re on the list:

We’re sure the ol’ parent company of CNBC won’t mind being on the “wink wink, nudge nudge” list obviously intended to help lefties organize their boycotts.

" including lobbyists and executives from CNBC’s corporate parent Comcast" So YOUR employer? https://t.co/YW6Bu7mKGK — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) July 14, 2022

They’ll certainly appreciate that.

Ummmm…Comcast? Hope they see your activist tweet and re-think their thoughts on you being a journalist. — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) July 14, 2022

@comcast so your employee is protesting your attendance. He has no problem collecting a paycheck from you https://t.co/K41ja1Hj1Y — KnockNox (@KnockNoxUltra) July 14, 2022

However, Dem donors have also been spotted:

I'm seeing some generous Dem donors in your list, activist. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 14, 2022

All in all…

Solid activism, Brian — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 14, 2022

It really was.

Naturally the story wasn’t intended to whip up the pro-boycott lefties. Wait…

Yeah, maybe it was.