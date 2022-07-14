The Republican Attorneys General Association will soon be having a private retreat in Florida, and a CNBC reporter is tying the meetings to the overturning of Roe v. Wade for no particular reason whatsoever:

“Just weeks after backing the overturning of Roe v. Wade.”

But to make things easier for activists, not that it was the intent here (cue half an eye roll), there’s a handy-dandy list of companies provided:

Oh, well isn’t that helpful to some…

The reporter seemed to be defending himself against accusations of “activist reporting” with this retweet:

That’s good to know because the people who sign paychecks for CNBC might not have appreciated it if they were being targeted for boycotts, because they’re on the list:

We’re sure the ol’ parent company of CNBC won’t mind being on the “wink wink, nudge nudge” list obviously intended to help lefties organize their boycotts.

They’ll certainly appreciate that.

However, Dem donors have also been spotted:

All in all…

It really was.

Naturally the story wasn’t intended to whip up the pro-boycott lefties. Wait…

Yeah, maybe it was.

