The Washington Post recently reported on the “remarkable recent shift” of Hispanic voters fleeing the Democratic Party (turns out just about every voting demographic doesn’t like inflation, crime and open border policies).

In response, the Biden White House is trying to ramp up the outreach, and first lady Jill Biden is taking part in that by attending a San Antonio luncheon:

"The Democrats have a Latino voter problem. The remarkable recent shift of Latino voters toward the Republican Party has been broad and significant…" https://t.co/TREbHNEWvY The Biden admin's response? We will send the First Lady to speak at a 'Latinx IncluXion' lunch. https://t.co/QB2w27LP2Z — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) July 11, 2022

Keep it up Dems, you're doing great… pic.twitter.com/552Jvn72bF — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 11, 2022

The “Latinx IncluXion Luncheon”? That should solve all the Dems’ problems when it comes to winning back the Hispanic vote:

The First Lady will visit San Antonio Monday to speak at the Latinx IncluXion Luncheon. https://t.co/xK4XKy1mGf — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) July 11, 2022

Maybe just to be safe the Left should use even more X’s in here:

First lady Jill Biden is in San Antonio on Monday to speak at the Latinx IncluXion Luncheon. The luncheon will take place at the Grand Hyatt on the San Antonio River Walk as part of the UnidosUS Annual Conference. The UnidosUS Annual Conference is a yearly event held for people to collaborate on issues that include housing, health, racial equity, education, diversity, and inclusion. This is the first time in two years that the conference will be held in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will this move more Hispanic voters back into the arms of the Democratic Party? Skepticism is high:

"Latinx IncluXion" …you're not serious people. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 11, 2022

Nothing like a white lady preaching about inclusion for minorities. https://t.co/R2wqj3byC2 — Beth Baumann (@eb454) July 11, 2022

That shouldn’t be considered insulting at all! (Cue eye roll)