President Biden was in Ohio today. Some state Democrats joined him during a speech in Cleveland while others trying to get elected or re-elected in November had “scheduling conflicts” (look at the latest approval/disapproval ratings for a possible explanation).

Biden starts things off here by hoping people either have short memories or are incredibly stupid:

BIDEN: "The previous administration lost more jobs on its watch than any administration since Herbert Hoover. That's a fact. All based on failed trickle down economics…We came in with a different economic vision." pic.twitter.com/dae2biJzPA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 6, 2022

This administration keeps repeating that BS and nobody’s buying it, but that obviously doesn’t stop Biden from repeating that ludicrous spin constantly.

Couldn't have been because of COVID-19 lockdowns, of course. — Richard Roland ❌ (@skyhookt) July 6, 2022

Biden’s just going to continue to hope nobody remembers what happened in 2020 and 2021.

This guy is seriously off his rocker — Dan the ULTRA Beer Slayer 🤘🏻 (@brownitsdown761) July 6, 2022

Now to the Biden economy — it’s going great! Except for all those things that are Putin’s fault:

BIDEN: "We made incredible progress on the economy from where we were year and a half ago. We've got a long way to go because of inflation, because of the, I call it, the Putin tax increase, the Putin, because of gasoline…" pic.twitter.com/ys7CehtCvz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 6, 2022

Just the other day Biden was blaming inflation and fuel prices on gas station owners, and today he was back to blaming Putin. The Biden White House is absolutely rudderless.

30% of the people will believe anything he is told to say. — NucPharmaSea🇺🇸 (@pdi002) July 6, 2022

At this point Biden’s just preaching to a shrinking choir.

A year and a half ago, gas was $2.30/gallon and inflation was at 1.4% https://t.co/Px0yoaRG0P — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) July 6, 2022

When reality doesn’t cooperate, shameless lies are all that they have left.

And it wouldn’t have been a Biden speech without that weird “lean in and whisper” thing:

“90 billion dollars.” Is that the latest amount this administration has sent to Ukraine or something?