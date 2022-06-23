Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is around 30 points behind her GOP challenger as the August primary election rapidly approaches, and it appears that Cheney’s campaign is taking a “kitchen sink” approach in an attempt to close that gap:

NEW NEWS: Liz Cheney is sending mail to Wyoming Democrats with instructions on how to switch parties to vote for her in the state's August primary. https://t.co/wR5asnnkGR pic.twitter.com/imnhKYccrL — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) June 23, 2022

It seems things have changed:

In February, Cheney told me she would not make a concerted effort to reach out to Democrats asking them to change parties. “That is not something that I have contemplated, that I have organized or that I will organize,” she said in a Cheyenne interview.https://t.co/wR5asnnkGR — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) June 23, 2022

That’ll make a “how it started/how it’s going” shot and chaser for the ages.

This falls under the category of “good luck with that”:

Joseph Barbuto, the chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party, was among those who received Ms. Cheney’s instructions. Mr. Barbuto said that over the last week, his social media feeds have been flooded with Democrats — and only Democrats — posting about receiving mailers from the Cheney campaign.

Recruiting Democratic support has been a sensitive topic for Ms. Cheney since she voted to impeach former President Donald J. Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. She has cast her August primary contest with Harriet Hageman, who is allied with and endorsed by Mr. Trump, as a battle for the soul of the Republican Party. Recruiting Democrats to that fight could undermine those efforts.

It seems that the desperation level is ramping up.

It does speak volumes. Also, Adam Kinzinger, the other Republican on the 1/6 Committee, is not seeking re-election.