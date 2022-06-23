The bipartisan gun control bill, with Sen. John Cornyn of Texas leading negotiations on the Republican side, passed in a Senate vote tonight in spite of some concerning details in the legislation.

BREAKING: U.S. Senate votes 65-33 to pass most sweeping gun bill in decades, setting up House vote. https://t.co/MRpFXNo8cK — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 24, 2022

Fox News’ Chad Pergram listed the 15 Republican senators who joined Dems voting in favor of the bill:

15 GOP yeas on the gun bill: Blunt

Burr

Capito

Cassidy

Collins

Cornyn

Ernst

Graham

McConnell

Murkowski

Portman

Romney

Tillis

Toomey

Young — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 24, 2022

Is there ever a controversial bill that gets 15 Senate Democrats joining Republicans in order to make it a “bipartisan” event?

A complete list of who to vote out. — Extreme Ultra Friedrich von Steuben (@CanYouRewindIt) June 24, 2022

Every one of these names needs to be primaried. https://t.co/GOFvIhw2Jj — Merc (@JustDrew8055) June 24, 2022

One silver lining is that this makes it much more likely that we can get rid of Murkowski in November. https://t.co/VkY5UcGmqE — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) June 24, 2022

After what happened at the Supreme Court on Thursday, all bets are off as far as this surviving legal challenges (assuming the bill passes in the House and is signed by President Biden).

This will be before scotus at some point, and it will fall. — Jay (@Tatudjt1) June 24, 2022

We’ll see where it goes from here. Hopefully the Republicans don’t keep working to snatch defeat from the jaws of midterm victory in November.

***

Related:

‘Disgraceful’: Tweeters share contents of bipartisan gun bill supported by over a dozen Republican senators

Will any of the 14 GOP Senators who voted ‘yes’ on the bipartisan gun bill really suffer any electoral consequences?