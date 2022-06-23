The bipartisan gun control bill, with Sen. John Cornyn of Texas leading negotiations on the Republican side, passed in a Senate vote tonight in spite of some concerning details in the legislation.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram listed the 15 Republican senators who joined Dems voting in favor of the bill:

Trending

Is there ever a controversial bill that gets 15 Senate Democrats joining Republicans in order to make it a “bipartisan” event?

After what happened at the Supreme Court on Thursday, all bets are off as far as this surviving legal challenges (assuming the bill passes in the House and is signed by President Biden).

We’ll see where it goes from here. Hopefully the Republicans don’t keep working to snatch defeat from the jaws of midterm victory in November.

***

Related:

‘Disgraceful’: Tweeters share contents of bipartisan gun bill supported by over a dozen Republican senators

Will any of the 14 GOP Senators who voted ‘yes’ on the bipartisan gun bill really suffer any electoral consequences?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd AmendmentDemocratsgun controlrepublicans