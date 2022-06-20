Recently Rasmusson Reports tweeted about the huge disconnect between media focus vs. what Americans are actually concerned about. The top three concerns of voters are inflation, election integrity and crime. Meanwhile, the media focus has been on abortion, the Capitol riot investigation and Covid-19.

With that in mind it might not surprise you to learn that the vast majority of Americans have far more important things to worry about than the January 6th Commission’s televised hearings:

Only 9% of Americans say they are following the Jan. 6 hearings "very closely," per this new ABC/Ipsos poll https://t.co/qdAfOrgyzb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 20, 2022

Last week the Washington Post had bad news for Democrats (and lib media) who have been hoping the hearings reverse the Republicans’ midterm election trajectory, and now this? The hits keep on coming!

So just the media and DC members https://t.co/TixLX6sIEW — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) June 20, 2022

Basically.

From ABC News:

Democrats are more likely to be following the hearings. Overall, 34% of Americans are following the hearings very or somewhat closely, with 43% of Democrats and 22% of Republicans saying so. In a reminder of where political attention is, just under one in 10 (9%) Americans say they are following the hearings very closely.

What it boils down to is that the 1/6 Commission is preaching to the choir and if the Democrats hope that will stem a midterm election wipeout they’re about to be very disappointed.

And they’re all on Twitter. — Kathleen Schmidt (@KathMSchmidt) June 20, 2022

It sure seems that way!

***

Related:

‘Just perfect’: Lefty head explosions imminent as NBC bails out of 1/6 hearings in favor of golf

Katie Pavlich, Jonathan Turley & others spot extreme ‘threat to democracy’ hypocrisy from the 1/6 Commission chair