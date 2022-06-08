Earlier this week, Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Ron DeSantis, took the Washington Post to the “journalism” woodshed after they printed a fact-challenged story about the Florida governor.

That apparently didn’t go over well at the Washington Post (they were already having a bad week filled with infighting and retweet intrigue), and a nothingburger of a smear piece about Pushaw was soon published. Here’s some of it:

A spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this week registered as a foreign agent of a former president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, belatedly detailing work she performed for the politician between 2018 and 2020.

[…]

The spokeswoman, Christina Pushaw, made the disclosure following contact from the Justice Department, according to her attorney, Michael Sherwin. She began her work in 2018 as a volunteer in the post-Soviet country, Sherwin said, and was ultimately paid $25,000 over the course of two years.

[…]

“Her efforts included writing op-eds, reaching out to supporters and officials, and advocating on his behalf in Georgia and in the United States,” Sherwin said. “The work ended in 2020. Ms. Pushaw was notified recently by the DOJ that her work on behalf of Mr. Saakashvilli likely required FARA registration. Ms. Pushaw filed for the registration retroactively as soon as she was made aware.”

The story is that as soon as Pushaw realized she had to file paperwork she filed it? That’s not the “gotcha” the WaPo would like it to be.

She regularly refers to her time working in Georgia. Not quite a gotcha when there’s nothing to get. https://t.co/QqADYfzLyU — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 8, 2022

Right on cue, Gov. DeSantis defended his spokesperson and explained why she gives the corporate media hives:

Ron DeSantis gives master class on how to defuse a trash story from corporate media — then goes GOBLIN MODE on the Washington Post for publishing smear about the great @ChristinaPushaw. “That means she’s doing her job. I’d be worried if they were writing puff pieces about her.” pic.twitter.com/uqMCahSX5j — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2022

That’s also another good explanation for why Gov. DeSantis gets deep under the skin of the corporate media.

There is also a lesson here for conservatives this primary season. If the MSM is writing puff pieces about a Republican candidate, they probably don’t deserve your vote. The media’s most hated are the ones that deserve your support. https://t.co/TP5WwSqGZE — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) June 8, 2022

Get you a boss who stands up for you like @GovRonDeSantis stands up for @ChristinaPushaw. https://t.co/LcucKDUsSZ — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) June 8, 2022

Maybe folks at the Washington Post are just jealous because there’s no petty infighting on Gov. DeSantis’ staff (unlike at a certain newspaper).

Recommended Twitchy Video