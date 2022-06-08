Earlier this week, Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Ron DeSantis, took the Washington Post to the “journalism” woodshed after they printed a fact-challenged story about the Florida governor.

That apparently didn’t go over well at the Washington Post (they were already having a bad week filled with infighting and retweet intrigue), and a nothingburger of a smear piece about Pushaw was soon published. Here’s some of it:

A spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this week registered as a foreign agent of a former president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, belatedly detailing work she performed for the politician between 2018 and 2020.
[…]
The spokeswoman, Christina Pushaw, made the disclosure following contact from the Justice Department, according to her attorney, Michael Sherwin. She began her work in 2018 as a volunteer in the post-Soviet country, Sherwin said, and was ultimately paid $25,000 over the course of two years.
[…]
“Her efforts included writing op-eds, reaching out to supporters and officials, and advocating on his behalf in Georgia and in the United States,” Sherwin said. “The work ended in 2020. Ms. Pushaw was notified recently by the DOJ that her work on behalf of Mr. Saakashvilli likely required FARA registration. Ms. Pushaw filed for the registration retroactively as soon as she was made aware.”

The story is that as soon as Pushaw realized she had to file paperwork she filed it? That’s not the “gotcha” the WaPo would like it to be.

Right on cue, Gov. DeSantis defended his spokesperson and explained why she gives the corporate media hives:

That’s also another good explanation for why Gov. DeSantis gets deep under the skin of the corporate media.

Maybe folks at the Washington Post are just jealous because there’s no petty infighting on Gov. DeSantis’ staff (unlike at a certain newspaper).

