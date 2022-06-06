A few days ago we had a post about the Biden White House supposedly having over 70 people on staff to manage digital content. That was according to a CNN report:

That’s in between pointing fingers at each other for whose fault it is. They have the same internal meetings over and over, insisting that they need to change up their whole approach to how they’re using Biden — and then each time watch as nothing changes. Older aides dismiss the younger aides as being too caught up in the tweet-by-tweet thinking they say lost the 2020 election for everyone else. Younger aides give up — what’s the point of working up innovative ideas, they ask themselves, if the ideas constantly get knocked down and the aides get looked down on for suggesting them? Responding to a question about the President’s older media habits, Bates noted the weekly time set aside on the President’s schedule for creating digital content and the over 70 people on staff who help create it and manage his various accounts, as well as two interviews in the past few months with online-only creators.

Those many dozens of digital content staff might have been focused earlier in the day on more woke content, or maybe pushing gun control or lying about how awesome the U.S. economy is doing, because people during the course of the day were noticing that none of the White House-related accounts had mentioned the D-Day anniversary:

No White House statement yet on the 78th anniversary of D-Day. Biden was also criticized for failing to commemorate the anniversary in 2021 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 6, 2022

It's nearly 3:30 pm in Washington D.C. and no statement from Biden about D-Day… — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 6, 2022

Two years in a row, the Biden regime has failed to mention the D-Day anniversary. — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) June 6, 2022

Perhaps the White House eventually figured that they should mention something about the D-Day anniversary for the first time in Biden’s presidency because with just over three hours to go in the day, the @POTUS account had this to say:

Today, we mark 78 years since D-Day and honor those who answered duty’s call on the beaches of Normandy. We must never forget their service and sacrifice in defense of freedom, and we must strive every day to live up to the ideals they fought to defend. pic.twitter.com/2IRTQN4uEz — President Biden (@POTUS) June 7, 2022

Better late than never?

845pm. Better late than never, Grandpa — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 7, 2022

Like many have said, it was a little better than last year when the Biden White House had ZERO social media mentions of the D-Day anniversary.

