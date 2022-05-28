A new fad seems to be developing on the Left that involves either standing next to big trucks or comparing them to bicycles in an attempt to prove that large vehicles are unnecessary contributors to climate change.

Here’s one of those latest efforts:

One of these is a problem. One of these is a solution. If you don’t know which is which, you have no business being involved in decisions regarding society in any way. pic.twitter.com/0JmLuxDge9 — Brent Toderian (@BrentToderian) May 26, 2022

First of all, not everybody lives a life where everything can be accomplished with a bicycle.

Not all of us live in cities Brent. Good grief. — Gretchen Smith (@cov_Gretchen) May 27, 2022

Has anybody ever tried to pull out a huge tree stump with a bicycle? It’s not an easy task.

I've grown up with trucks my entire life because my dad is in construction. Plenty of my friends have them too. They're practical and safe for those in real professions—professions this guy probably admonishes. You can ride your bike, let others have their trucks. https://t.co/F2aALxsAI5 — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) May 28, 2022

Below we have a painfully naive city-dweller who cannot comprehend that some people have to travel far distances and/or transport goods and people https://t.co/eSGwSmUcmU — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) May 27, 2022

Wait, doesn’t everybody live in a big city where they can get everywhere via bicycle (and good luck riding that bike through any high crime areas).

Time to re-up this. pic.twitter.com/j3P5oiVW5u — Cranky "Republicans Killed My Nephew(s)" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) May 27, 2022

If you don't know why trucks are needed in the American economy, you have no business making decisions in America.

I'm a traveling construction worker, headed to a refinery to work an outage to keep the fuel flowing, try hauling tool boxes in a car or go cross country on a bike. https://t.co/DKgpdWl68t — Greg Musselwhite🇺🇲⭐ (@GregMusselwhit3) May 28, 2022

The insular nature of progressive city dwellers is quite something.

What do you use to bring bikes to the mountains? https://t.co/Ul3rsJ7LBZ — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 28, 2022

A much bigger bike?

This will surprise you, but many Americans outside the Zoom/pajama class need pickup trucks for work. You cannot haul stuff on a bike. We also use pickup trucks for moving. And many people with disabilities cannot ride bikes, they need large vehicles especially wheelchair users — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 27, 2022

Have you ever noticed that the “your big truck is bad for the environment” people tend to not criticize wealthy elites who take private jets to climate change conferences?

But even if it’s not NECESSARY for this individual to drive a pickup truck (which you don’t know)… it’s not up to you to dictate what kind of vehicles they can or can’t drive. You want to complain about polluters? Call out Davos attendees who fly around on private jets. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 27, 2022

Liberals often make it abundantly clear that they — not you — should be the ones to decide what you do and do not “need.”

