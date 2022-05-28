A new fad seems to be developing on the Left that involves either standing next to big trucks or comparing them to bicycles in an attempt to prove that large vehicles are unnecessary contributors to climate change.

Here’s one of those latest efforts:

First of all, not everybody lives a life where everything can be accomplished with a bicycle.

Has anybody ever tried to pull out a huge tree stump with a bicycle? It’s not an easy task.

Trending

Wait, doesn’t everybody live in a big city where they can get everywhere via bicycle (and good luck riding that bike through any high crime areas).

The insular nature of progressive city dwellers is quite something.

A much bigger bike?

Have you ever noticed that the “your big truck is bad for the environment” people tend to not criticize wealthy elites who take private jets to climate change conferences?

Liberals often make it abundantly clear that they — not you — should be the ones to decide what you do and do not “need.”

***

Related:

EPA administrator explains how electric trucks will be less racist

Owner of multiple beachfront mansions sounds the alarm on climate change

The Atlantic: Even a ‘minor’ nuclear skirmish would prove disastrous for climate change

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bicyclesClimate changetrucks

Recommended Twitchy Video