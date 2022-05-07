As expected, leftist activists protesting something that hasn’t even happened yet set their sights on the personal residences of some of the more conservative members of the United States Supreme Court on Saturday night:

Protestors carrying signs as they prepare to march to the justices’ houses. pic.twitter.com/VQMVdQKQ12 — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 7, 2022

The home of Chief Justice John Roberts was one of the locations targeted:

The scene in front of Chief Justice John Roberts’ house pic.twitter.com/vJVxxFoMNO — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 7, 2022

One thing’s for sure (based on Jen Psaki’s comments this week):

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are just fine with this, aren’t they. https://t.co/nfN7MYMLHh — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) May 8, 2022

Well, Biden and Harris won’t exactly condemn this behavior.

And there’s some chanting irony in “you don’t care if people die”:

Chanting "you don't care if people die" while protesting for aborting human babies is so on the mark with this crowd. smh https://t.co/8N9u4YxaSy — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) May 8, 2022

Justice Kavanaugh’s home was also apparently a target of the protest mob:

Marchers with their candles say they’re making their way to Justice Kavanaugh’s house. pic.twitter.com/aC2yeWkH7W — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

The marchers have made it to what appears to be Justice Kavanaugh’s house. pic.twitter.com/c5YJMULMv7 — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

Strong police presence here. They tell me maybe 50-100 people showed up and marched to both Kavanaugh’s and Robert’s homes. Not clear whether Justice Kavanaugh and his family are home but the lights are all on. pic.twitter.com/e7meSrImT3 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 8, 2022

The energy is markedly more negative outside Kavanaugh’s house. The anger has become much more palpable than outside any other justices’ house. pic.twitter.com/zY2OY34hcA — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

Police were eventually on the scene:

Protestors arguing with cops. They say arrests might start happening soon. pic.twitter.com/lUPHUMwdZ7 — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

The “defund the police” calls might again be reignited after this.

Here at Justice Kavanaugh’s house where the protest seems to have mostly cleared out. Protestors arguing with police who are telling them to get out of the street. pic.twitter.com/biE2sv3yNZ — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 8, 2022

Eventually, things apparently calmed down:

Protest couldn’t survive after the police showed up. They’ve called it a night. pic.twitter.com/RTdArsSg1h — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

Unfortunately this might just be getting started.

However, we’re guessing not many Dems will actually condemn this insanity.

Did…did they not read the part about how he’s voting AGAINST overturning Roe? https://t.co/tW38S0Q3R5 — ℝ𝕖𝕒𝕘𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕥𝕖 🇺🇸🇬🇧🥃 (@emperoreagan) May 8, 2022

Reality no longer matters — it’s all about the narrative at this point. And where are the Democrat “insurrection” alarmists right now?

