As expected, leftist activists protesting something that hasn’t even happened yet set their sights on the personal residences of some of the more conservative members of the United States Supreme Court on Saturday night:

The home of Chief Justice John Roberts was one of the locations targeted:

One thing’s for sure (based on Jen Psaki’s comments this week):

Well, Biden and Harris won’t exactly condemn this behavior.

And there’s some chanting irony in “you don’t care if people die”:

Justice Kavanaugh’s home was also apparently a target of the protest mob:

Police were eventually on the scene:

The “defund the police” calls might again be reignited after this.

Eventually, things apparently calmed down:

Unfortunately this might just be getting started.

However, we’re guessing not many Dems will actually condemn this insanity.

Reality no longer matters — it’s all about the narrative at this point. And where are the Democrat “insurrection” alarmists right now?

