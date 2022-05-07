Everybody knows the purpose of the leaked Supreme Court draft decision on Roe v. Wade was to attempt to motivate the base on the Left and distract from the disaster that is the Biden administration as we head toward what could be a midterm wipeout for the Democrats. So far it hasn’t moved the needle in the Dems’ direction:

New CNN polling: Comparing pre- and post-polling, the draft opinion does not appear to have shaken the midterm landscape. https://t.co/eLlKUOlc7t — Jennifer Agiesta (@jennagiesta) May 6, 2022

Well look at that!

Turns out that the screeching harpies aren’t driving people into the arms of the democrats. https://t.co/qiiWb90rnZ — Defiant Baptist, A.S. (@DefiantBaptist) May 7, 2022

This really isn’t very surprising to anybody who isn’t on the Left for whom abortion isn’t the only issue that exists:

The share of registered voters who say they are extremely or very enthusiastic about voting this fall rose 6 points between the first survey and the second, but that increase is about even across party lines. Among Democrats, 43% now say they are extremely or very enthusiastic, up 7 points. Among Republicans, it’s 56%, up 9 points. And voters who say overturning Roe would make them “happy” are nearly twice as enthusiastic about voting this fall as those who say such a ruling would leave them “angry” (38% extremely enthusiastic among those happy, 20% among those angry).

The Democrats might have to try and find something else to try and distract from the disasters they’ve created because so far this one’s not doing the trick.

Oh did the little plan not work? https://t.co/Xpjr8iofYB — NicolausTheTerrible (@NicolausIsBad) May 7, 2022

If anything, Roe v. Wade being overturned could boost Republicans:

Oh it did: on your scores the GOP went from a 1pt lead to a 7 pt lead. That’s not small. https://t.co/HcwKRBNe6K — Italian Short King (@ITShortKing) May 7, 2022

No matter how much the Democrats flail and scream, it’s not going to make voters forget about inflation, gas prices, Biden’s border mess and many other issues.

CNN Poll: "As a Registered Voter Enthusiastic about the Midterm vote, will you be Happy or Angry if Roe v Wade is overturned"? HAPPY: 38% (+18)

ANGRY: 20% #RoeVWade https://t.co/WcoRdbq8cf pic.twitter.com/c9pl4uN4Pn — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 6, 2022

The Left is finding out the hard way that, in spite of their narrative, 70 percent of Americans don’t support abortion at any phase up to the point of birth.

It's almost as if this was predictable. Economy drives votes 10/10 times when economy is an issue https://t.co/TvEgLfbR29 — Hunter Sadler (@HunterSadler) May 7, 2022

Abortion is way down the list of voter concerns, as is “climate change,” and yet the Democrats keep screeching about both.

Recommended Twitchy Video