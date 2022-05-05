Yesterday President Biden found another group of people to blame for what’s happening in the U.S. even though the Democrats control the White House, Senate and House: “MAGA Republicans,” also referred to as the “MAGA crowd,” are the big threat to America according to Biden.

The blame deflection is ramping up as the Biden White House keeps doubling down on the kinds of things that are keeping their approval in the toilet, and the flailing is going to get even more desperate because not many are buying the excuses:

CNN Poll: The public's view of the nation's economy is the worst it's been in a decade, with many Americans saying they feel the financial strain. https://t.co/sBnZEThfNj — CNN (@CNN) May 5, 2022

Maybe Biden’s Ministry of Truth will flag this as disinformation:

The US public’s view of the nation’s economy is the worst it’s been in a decade, a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS finds, with many Americans also saying they feel financial strain in their own lives. That pessimism also reflects on President Joe Biden, whose ratings for handling the economy remain sharply negative. A majority of US adults say his policies have hurt the economy, and 8 in 10 say the government isn’t doing enough to combat inflation. Only 23% rate economic conditions as even somewhat good, down from 37% in December and 54% last April. The last time public perception of the economy was this poor in CNN’s polling was November 2011, when 18% called economic conditions good.

@EddieZipperer broke down the poll and shared the details that show why the “unity president” is dialing up the volume when it comes to efforts to divide the country:

Biden hits some new lows in CNN Poll:

Biden approval:

Overall: 41%

On economy: 34%

On immigration: 34%

On helping middle class: 36%

On coronavirus: 51%

On Ukraine: 46% — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 5, 2022

Nobody was buying the attempts to blame Putin for all the bad economic news, so the Biden administration has added “MAGA Republicans” to the list.

19% say Biden policies have improved economic conditions in the country 55% say Biden policies have worsened economic conditions in the country 26% say Biden policies have had no effect on economic conditions in the country — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 5, 2022

50% say the economy is the most important issue facing the country (up from 36% in 11/21) 5% say coronavirus is the most important issue (down from 20% in 11/21) — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 5, 2022

2% say things are going "very well" in the country today. That's the lowest number ever recorded in the CNN poll which has included this question since 2013. 30% say things going "fairly well"

48% say things going "pretty badly"

20% say things going "very badly" — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 5, 2022

That two percent wouldn’t happen to all be working in the Biden White House, would they?

23% say economic conditions are good

77% say economic conditions are poor — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 5, 2022

81% say the federal government is doing too little to reduce inflation 62% say the federal government is doing too little to enforce immigration laws — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 5, 2022

This administration is an across-the-board disaster.

Among Independents:

Biden approval:

Overall: 34%

On economy: 29%

On immigration: 30%

On helping middle class: 30%

On coronavirus: 48%

On Ukraine: 38% — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 5, 2022

11% of independents say Biden policies have improved economic conditions 56% of independents say Biden policies have worsened economic conditions 32% of independents say Biden policies have had no effect — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 5, 2022

And keep in mind this is a CNN poll so the real numbers could be much worse for Biden.

28% of independents say things are going well in the country right now 72% of independents say things are going poorly — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 5, 2022

19% of independents rate the economy as good 81% of independents rate the economy as poor — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 5, 2022

Link to the full poll:https://t.co/YVmbQ3idff — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 5, 2022

When does the Building Back Better start?

Here’s the right thread! 😂 Eddie breaks it down nicely and shows Biden’s ship is sinking. https://t.co/G0ttDnT3xt — Tommy ☘️ Go Irish ☘️ (@TommygoIrish) May 5, 2022

That sums it up nicely.

