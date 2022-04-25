It’s now official: Elon Musk has purchased Twitter:

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, counts Tesla, SpaceX, and now Twitter among his business ventures after the social media company’s board reversed its previous position to accept the tech innovator’s offer to purchase the company at $54.20 per share. Just before 3:00 p.m. ET, shares were halted and shortly thereafter, the completed deal was announced in a press release from Twitter: Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company. Under the terms of the agreement, Twitter stockholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter common stock that they own upon closing of the proposed transaction. The purchase price represents a 38% premium to Twitter’s closing stock price on April 1, 2022, which was the last trading day before Mr. Musk disclosed his approximately 9% stake in Twitter.

This news has caused CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter to pretend Musk buying Twitter means there will be no rules at all and anything goes:

Stelter on Elon Musk buying Twitter: "If you get invited to something where there are no rules, where there is total freedom for everybody, do you actually want to go to that party or are you going to decide to stay home?" pic.twitter.com/rhSmF04OUk — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 25, 2022

Wow, somebody has never been to a good party.

As soon as someone starts telling me about the "rules" for coming to their party, I am out — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 25, 2022

Brian Stelter just revealed that he's never actually been to a party. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 25, 2022

Or if he has he’s the guy who called the cops when the music got too loud.

"don't touch that punch, guys. It might be spiked." — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 25, 2022

Any time the lefty media is big-time triggered something good has happened.

They’re literally arguing against freedom. It’s so telling. They genuinely believe we need them to manage our lives. https://t.co/EJHzjW5ExA — Patrick (@PMC713) April 25, 2022

Notice how Stelter equates not censoring information damaging to the Democrat narrative as having “no moderation.” Musk never said there would be no moderation, only that the rules would be equally enforced. But we don’t expect to hear the truth from anybody on CNN.

To the left… "total freedom for everybody" is terrifying. https://t.co/r7xMux9wfz — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 25, 2022

No, Brian, I'm going to go to the party where scolding chaperones make life miserable for adults who dare to dissent from Democratic Party talking points. Because, gosh, that sounds like a lot of fun. 🥳 https://t.co/Mygc2GLQJk — ryuge (@0ryuge) April 25, 2022

This is actually what has Stelter bothered:

The thing is, Musk hasn't said there won't be any rules. The problem is that there won't be two different sets of rules, and that's more than a tater can take. https://t.co/xZFklKf2Pm — Tom Knighton🌻 (@TheTomKnighton) April 25, 2022

And THAT is the Left’s real problem with Musk buying Twitter, and they know it.

