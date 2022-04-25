It’s now official: Elon Musk has purchased Twitter:

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, counts Tesla, SpaceX, and now Twitter among his business ventures after the social media company’s board reversed its previous position to accept the tech innovator’s offer to purchase the company at $54.20 per share.

Just before 3:00 p.m. ET, shares were halted and shortly thereafter, the completed deal was announced in a press release from Twitter:

Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Twitter stockholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter common stock that they own upon closing of the proposed transaction. The purchase price represents a 38% premium to Twitter’s closing stock price on April 1, 2022, which was the last trading day before Mr. Musk disclosed his approximately 9% stake in Twitter.

This news has caused CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter to pretend Musk buying Twitter means there will be no rules at all and anything goes:

Wow, somebody has never been to a good party.

Or if he has he’s the guy who called the cops when the music got too loud.

Any time the lefty media is big-time triggered something good has happened.

Notice how Stelter equates not censoring information damaging to the Democrat narrative as having “no moderation.” Musk never said there would be no moderation, only that the rules would be equally enforced. But we don’t expect to hear the truth from anybody on CNN.

This is actually what has Stelter bothered:

And THAT is the Left’s real problem with Musk buying Twitter, and they know it.

