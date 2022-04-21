Thursday evening we told you about a CNN+ producer who had a request for everybody in the wake of news that the new premium subscription service has turned out to be the Fyre Festival of media endeavors. The request? Be kind to those affected by what could be layoffs and other hardships:

PSA if you’re going to tweet something snarky about CNN+, hundreds of journalists and technicians who did nothing but work their tails off just had the rug pulled out from under them. So be kind. — Ellie Smith (@elliekaysmith_) April 21, 2022

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem brought a flamethrower with her in order to respond:

Now you know how the Keystone XL Pipeline workers feel. https://t.co/HBBnRPDIOC — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 21, 2022

Well… there it is! Where are all the “we’ll retrain you to sell solar panels” Democrats in response to the CNN+ news?

I was trying to respond to this but this is perfect https://t.co/CNfv1d66Yu — Lynn Sullivan (@milysull) April 22, 2022

Noem’s tweet sums things up perfectly.

Good point. I am sorry for the employees of CNN+ but also for the Keystone XL https://t.co/uzlzJ2R7La — Roy More (@tspaRoy) April 22, 2022

We don’t like to see anybody lose their jobs, but a little across-the-board perspective would indeed be nice from time to time. Remember when Hillary Clinton seemed proud to brag that “a lot of coal companies will go out of business” is she were elected president in 2016?

This is why @KristiNoem is my favourite Governor. Followed closely by @GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/eyoIwcPLAW — Robert Duncan (@raabertd) April 22, 2022

This is savage…and I 💯 wish I'd thought of this. https://t.co/508SXcVPCW — Greg 🇺🇸Peters (@GregPeters822) April 21, 2022

This may be the best “own” from a politician I’ve seen in years. https://t.co/z8FUZT8W67 — Brad Clough (@CloughBrad) April 21, 2022

It’s right up there, that’s for sure.

