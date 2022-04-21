Thursday evening we told you about a CNN+ producer who had a request for everybody in the wake of news that the new premium subscription service has turned out to be the Fyre Festival of media endeavors. The request? Be kind to those affected by what could be layoffs and other hardships:

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem brought a flamethrower with her in order to respond:

Well… there it is! Where are all the “we’ll retrain you to sell solar panels” Democrats in response to the CNN+ news?

Noem’s tweet sums things up perfectly.

We don’t like to see anybody lose their jobs, but a little across-the-board perspective would indeed be nice from time to time. Remember when Hillary Clinton seemed proud to brag that “a lot of coal companies will go out of business” is she were elected president in 2016?

It’s right up there, that’s for sure.

