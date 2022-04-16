A police officer shooting a suspect who grabbed his taser in Grand Rapids, Michigan earlier this month has led to protests in the city:
The shooting happened the morning of April 4 on Nelson Avenue north of Griggs Street on the city’s Southeast side. The officer pulled Lyoya over around 8:11 a.m. after realizing that the plate on the car he was driving didn’t match the vehicle. GRPD has not said why the officer ran the plate.
A still from April 4, 2022 body cam footage. A GRPD officer shot and killed Patrick Lyoya. (Courtesy Grand Rapids Police Department)
Dashboard camera and body camera video shows that as soon as he stopped Lyoya, Lyoya got out of the car. The officer told him to get back in the car, but Lyoya didn’t. The officer asked him if he had a license. Lyoya seemed confused. The officer asked if he spoke English. Lyoya said he did. The officer asked again for his license. Lyoya asked what he had done wrong. The officer told Lyoya the plate didn’t match the car and repeated that he wanted to see his license. Lyoya opened the driver’s side door of the car and asked someone inside for his license. It’s unclear whether or not the passenger could find the license, but Lyoya closed the door without getting it.
When Lyoya stepped away, the officer tried to stop him. Lyoya then ran away and the officer gave chase, reporting that over his radio. A long struggle ensued in the front yards of houses, with the officer trying to hold Lyoya down but Lyoya repeatedly trying to get back up. After about 30 seconds, the officer called for more cars.
In the video, the officer is seen atop Lyoya, struggling to hold him down. The officer can be heard telling Lyoya to “stop” and “stop resisting.”
The officer drew his Taser. The bodycam video shows Lyoya grab for it as the sound of it deploying can be heard.
Winstrom said Lyoya was shot in the head.
There have been protests in Grand Rapids since that happened, and Saturday night they continued. Andy Ngo shared the story and some videos:
Far-left & #BLM protesters rallied again in Grand Rapids, MI to protest the shooting death of #PatrickLyoya, a convicted beater of a pregnant woman who grabbed a cop’s taser. Communist activist Jake Hansbury can be seen waving a panther flag. pic.twitter.com/HRvyov43iu
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 16, 2022
Jacob Hansbury, of Hobart, Ind., is one of the chairmen of the White Panther Party, an offshoot of the Black Panthers for white allies. They've been investigated by the FBI before for violent extremism. He crossed state lines to go to Grand Rapids, MI to join direct actions. #BLM pic.twitter.com/8TRH2nz8qq
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 16, 2022
The armed far-left protesters have shut down the street in Grand Rapids, Mich. for a protest in support of #PatrickLyoya, who was shot dead by a cop after grabbing his taser. One of the militants in this video is carrying a rifle to intimidate the public. pic.twitter.com/aUrOCx8bxL
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 16, 2022
People were marching outside a Kid Rock concert at Van Andel Arena:
Police in Grand Rapids, Mich. formed a line to stop #BLM & armed far-left protesters from going to the Van Andel Arena, where there is a @KidRock concert happening. Far-left legal group NLG are on-scene in the green hats. pic.twitter.com/IzSgpTVKEO
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 16, 2022
They were chanting “I don’t see no riot gear, why are you in riot gear?” But all we see are officers standing behind bicycles.
The nearby Amway Grand Plaza Hotel was also a target of protesters:
#BLM & far-left protesters try to force their way inside the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids, Mich. They’re pushed back by the security. pic.twitter.com/z3GA8naFxw
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 17, 2022
Anybody driving in the area should also use caution:
Breaking: Far-left protesters surround a car on the road at the #PartrickLyoya protest in Grand Rapids, Mich. & threaten to shoot the driver. One person cocks his gun & they kick the car. #BLM #Antifa
pic.twitter.com/xg54jf1FPd
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 17, 2022
