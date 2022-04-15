Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that once again has the Left in a frenzy:

Via LifeNews.com:

Yesterday, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the “Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality Act” (House Bill 5) into law, Gov. DeSantis said “It’s a statement of our values that every life is important.”

DeSantis said being able to sign the bill prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks was “really meaningful.”

“We are here today to defend those who can’t defend themselves,” DeSantis said Thursday on a stage surrounded by lawmakers, pro-life advocates and children. “This will represent the most significant protections for life that we have seen in a generation.”

The bill signing come just days after Leon County Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey upheld a 24-hour waiting period, a law passed way back in 2015. “Twenty-six other states have similar restrictions, some of which have been in effect for many years. Moreover, plaintiffs can point to no evidence that these laws have prevented any women — let alone all women — who desire an abortion from obtaining one.”

Because defending the lives of the unborn always ends up pissing off many Democrats, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul weighed in with an offer for Floridians seeking “abortion care” (oxymoron of the year) after 15 weeks of pregnancy:

“Rips away”? Oh my… who wants to tell her? Additionally, New York has lost many former residents who fled to Florida (and elsewhere) thanks to this brand of leftism:

The New York libs just don’t get it — or maybe they do and just don’t care.

Apparently that’s not enough time.

Maybe Hochul should just have that put on the “Welcome to New York” signs on the highways.

With that in mind, try not to get whiplash when you go from Hochul’s abortion cheerleading tweet to this one:

Amazing.

***

