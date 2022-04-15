Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that once again has the Left in a frenzy:

Governor Ron DeSantis on Protecting Babies From Abortion: “Defend Those Who Can’t Defend Themselves” https://t.co/BiKOUSB5P4 — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) April 15, 2022

Via LifeNews.com:

Yesterday, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the “Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality Act” (House Bill 5) into law, Gov. DeSantis said “It’s a statement of our values that every life is important.” DeSantis said being able to sign the bill prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks was “really meaningful.” “We are here today to defend those who can’t defend themselves,” DeSantis said Thursday on a stage surrounded by lawmakers, pro-life advocates and children. “This will represent the most significant protections for life that we have seen in a generation.” The bill signing come just days after Leon County Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey upheld a 24-hour waiting period, a law passed way back in 2015. “Twenty-six other states have similar restrictions, some of which have been in effect for many years. Moreover, plaintiffs can point to no evidence that these laws have prevented any women — let alone all women — who desire an abortion from obtaining one.”

Because defending the lives of the unborn always ends up pissing off many Democrats, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul weighed in with an offer for Floridians seeking “abortion care” (oxymoron of the year) after 15 weeks of pregnancy:

Smiling from ear to ear as he rips away the reproductive rights of Floridians. It's cruel and despicable. To anyone seeking abortion care, know that you are welcome in New York. https://t.co/g8SkO3OfKV — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) April 14, 2022

“Rips away”? Oh my… who wants to tell her? Additionally, New York has lost many former residents who fled to Florida (and elsewhere) thanks to this brand of leftism:

She says this while her residents are moving to Florida in record numbers. Yeah, Florida is doing it wrong. 🙄 https://t.co/hytp7tTRaj — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 15, 2022

The New York libs just don’t get it — or maybe they do and just don’t care.

Relax, Kathy. You can still kill your baby up to 15 weeks. https://t.co/PPVFelUqnM — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) April 15, 2022

Apparently that’s not enough time.

You can say gay and kill your baby in NYC COME ONE COME ALL WOW https://t.co/9022LjMKzD — LiLi (@Gone2theBeach) April 15, 2022

Maybe Hochul should just have that put on the “Welcome to New York” signs on the highways.

Interesting choice of words, "rips," as you talk about abortion, gov. Evil is as evil does. https://t.co/vuBcUnkwtt — P3 Driver (@p3driver) April 15, 2022

With that in mind, try not to get whiplash when you go from Hochul’s abortion cheerleading tweet to this one:

Today I join Christians throughout New York and around the world in observing #GoodFriday. Let us be reminded that even in challenging times, hope and light always lie ahead. — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) April 15, 2022

Amazing.

