Former NFL coach Tony Dungy recently appeared alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week to support the “Responsible Fatherhood Initiative”:

At the event, Dungy thanked Gov. DeSantis:

In his speech, Dungy thanked DeSantis for helping craft a playbook to tackle the issue of fatherless homes.

Dungy said, “I asked [Abe Brown], how do those young boys (19, 20, 21) get [in prison]? And he told me it’s not socio-economic, it’s not racial, it’s not education, it’s none of that. 95% of these boys did not grow up with their dad.”

There was of course some outrage from the Left, and today Dungy had quite a reality check for his critics:

Double standards detected!

Gov. DeSantis could say two plus two equals four and Dungy could agree and that would also spark outrage on the Left.

Just keep dealing out reality checks to your critics, Mr. Dungy!

