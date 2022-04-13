Former NFL coach Tony Dungy recently appeared alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week to support the “Responsible Fatherhood Initiative”:

Governor Ron DeSantis signs legislation to provide $70 million to promote fatherhood at the Bucs indoor facility as Tony Dungy looks on. pic.twitter.com/FShFxdqHcU — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) April 11, 2022

At the event, Dungy thanked Gov. DeSantis:

In his speech, Dungy thanked DeSantis for helping craft a playbook to tackle the issue of fatherless homes. Dungy said, “I asked [Abe Brown], how do those young boys (19, 20, 21) get [in prison]? And he told me it’s not socio-economic, it’s not racial, it’s not education, it’s none of that. 95% of these boys did not grow up with their dad.”

There was of course some outrage from the Left, and today Dungy had quite a reality check for his critics:

2 days ago I spoke on behalf of a Florida bill that supports dads & families and it offended some people. 14 yrs ago Pres Obama said the same things almost verbatim. I’m assuming people were outraged at him too. I am serving the Lord so I’ll keep supporting dads and families.🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/7eIemEGe9T — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) April 13, 2022

Double standards detected!

Perfectly reasonable policies when proposed by Democrats are outrageous when enacted by Republicans. If it wasn't for double standards… https://t.co/FMzrSGZlNr — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 13, 2022

Gov. DeSantis could say two plus two equals four and Dungy could agree and that would also spark outrage on the Left.

A Republican congressman recently caught flak from Democrats for a speech he made on the floor. Turned out he intentionally used a Democrat congressman's speech verbatim. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 13, 2022

Don't ever apologize to the mob because they'll never be satisfied. Continue to do your work and make a difference in the lives of our community – you are appreciated! — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) April 13, 2022

Just keep dealing out reality checks to your critics, Mr. Dungy!

