You might recall in 2019 when then-presidential candidate Joe Biden regaled the nation with a story about his encounter with a gang leader named Corn Pop:



“And Corn Pop was a bad dude. And he ran a bunch of bad boys. And back in those days, to show how things have changed, one of the things you had to use if you used Pomade in your hair, you had to wear a baby cap. And so he was up on the board and wouldn’t listen to me. I said, ‘Hey, Esther, you! Off the board, or I’ll come up and drag you off.’ Well, he came off, and he said, ‘I’ll meet you outside.'”

Today President Biden introduced us to another character from his past, and that person is “Big Mama”:

Biden tells a story about "the only woman truck driver [he] ever knew" named "Big Mama." pic.twitter.com/XDTHFcCCGT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2022

“The only woman truck driver I ever knew I met that day. She said ‘this is Big Mama, no room.”

The chances of this being true are the same as being struck by lightning while being abducted by aliens while being attacked by a bear at the exact same time your winning lottery numbers are drawn. — Nuclear Herbs 🏊‍♂️🚴‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏅 (@NuclearHerbs) April 4, 2022

Biden swore to God that it’s a true story so you can be totally sure that actually happened.

Joe Biden watched Pee-wee's Big Adventure once and thinks Large Marge was a real person. https://t.co/3u3OCccxmK — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) April 4, 2022

Perhaps Biden saw that name in a movie.

