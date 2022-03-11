The Biden administration’s planned talks with Venezuela that would possibly ease sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports as gas prices rise in the U.S. had Politico seeing some Republican pouncing going on earlier this week:

Florida Republicans were quick to pile on the Biden administration over talks with Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro to potentially ease sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports. By Monday, top Democrats in the state also jumped into the fray, expressing in a more measured way their serious concerns over President Joe Biden’s engagement with the South American authoritarian regime. And that was before the White House made any actual decisions or deals.

That comes as the Biden administration is urging Americans to go electric to hasten the “necessary transition” away from fossil fuels.

With all that in mind, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s tweet about a Biden NSC staffer’s Instagram post has it all:

This is Biden’s NSC staffer for Western Hemisphere posting on instagram like he is a celebrity as he flies in the luxury of a government jet to #Caracas to meet with a narco-dictator responsible for 6 million refugees who have had to flee #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/QHqRj1q1N0 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 11, 2022

Here’s the whole thing:

Wow. Where to start with that one? How about with the usual hypocrisy:

But you need to stay home to fight climate change, peasants https://t.co/1jqB8alzmt — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 11, 2022

As usual, lefty visions of a “clean energy” future where there’s no oil and gas don’t include them giving up their private planes (which definitely won’t be powered by pixie dust & rainbows).

He travels private while we're supposed to buy an electric vehicle to save the planet…#climatehypocricy https://t.co/LEHJI3XhjZ — I am (not) Karen… (@lungsdotcom) March 11, 2022

Is this an electric plane? https://t.co/4pOTd3hydy — 🦅 🇺🇸 Reality Checker 🇺🇸 🦅 (@melissamiller33) March 11, 2022

How many fossil fuels did they burn on this private little plane? More than my home does in a year? https://t.co/KI6d8KmBs3 — commonsense (@commonsense258) March 11, 2022

US Gov't has fleet of luxury jets… https://t.co/wd4dey9ody — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 11, 2022

The government will force people to give up their gas-powered vehicles long before their jets are grounded (which will never happen).

Why is a U.S. government official even meeting with maduro at all? — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 11, 2022

The U.S. State Department doesn’t even recognize Maduro as the legitimate leader of Venezuela, but any port in a dismal approval rating storm apparently.

All that is bad

But the Justin Bieber hashtag

Is possible worse than all the rest https://t.co/gVMrZSIig4 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 11, 2022

And yet another level of hypocrisy has been spotted:

Apparently, the Biden administration’s (useless, irritating) mask mandate on planes doesn’t apply to them. https://t.co/nHn6WghOtw — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) March 11, 2022

As usual, the “rules” are for everybody else.

