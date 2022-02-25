There’s a wild theory going around that Covid has something to do with Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine:

Did Covid pandemic send Putin mad? https://t.co/LSUiVCfZjl — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) February 25, 2022

And a senior State Department official backed this theory up with reporters earlier today:

A senior State Department official, briefing a small group of reporters, says the COVID pandemic may have been one factor isolating Putin and preventing him from hearing contrary voices–making him more to embark on an Ukraine invasion that will lead to bloodshed and peril. — Susan Page (@SusanPage) February 25, 2022

A different version of this speculation is that Putin is suffering from long Covid:

Still can’t stop laughing about the woman who reckons Putin invaded Ukraine because he has long Covid. Blaming Cummings is in the same league. A failure of the extremely online to shift gears. — Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) February 25, 2022

But as nutty as that sounds, Sen. Marco Rubio just teased that there is “something off with” Putin but he can’t share any details right now:

I wish I could share more,but for now I can say it’s pretty obvious to many that something is off with #Putin He has always been a killer,but his problem now is different & significant It would be a mistake to assume this Putin would react the same way he would have 5 years ago — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 26, 2022

Keep in mind, he’s the vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee:

When the Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee tweets this…. https://t.co/sRMMyroObH — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 26, 2022

