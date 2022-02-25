There’s a wild theory going around that Covid has something to do with Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine:

And a senior State Department official backed this theory up with reporters earlier today:

Trending

A different version of this speculation is that Putin is suffering from long Covid:

But as nutty as that sounds, Sen. Marco Rubio just teased that there is “something off with” Putin but he can’t share any details right now:

Keep in mind, he’s the vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee:

To be continued. . .

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video