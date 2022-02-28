President Biden has returned to the White House after spending the weekend in Delaware, and he didn’t answer any questions that were being shouted in his direction, perhaps because he didn’t want to remove his mask:

The U.S. Capitol physician has said masks can now be optional in that building, but apparently there remains a risk of viral spread if you’re walking alone across the White House lawn:

It’s an “optics” two-fer for the president!

There’s a lot of that going around.

