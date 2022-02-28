President Biden has returned to the White House after spending the weekend in Delaware, and he didn’t answer any questions that were being shouted in his direction, perhaps because he didn’t want to remove his mask:

REPORTER: “Mr. President, are you worried about nuclear war?” BIDEN: ………pic.twitter.com/4k9KFiFyj9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 28, 2022

President Biden arrives back at the White House after spending the weekend in Delaware. Biden did not stop to answer questions from reporters about the conflict in Eastern Europe. https://t.co/r1UJDrlCmK pic.twitter.com/kiSb7vc5aW — The Hill (@thehill) February 28, 2022

The U.S. Capitol physician has said masks can now be optional in that building, but apparently there remains a risk of viral spread if you’re walking alone across the White House lawn:

At least he was masked. 🤭🤭🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Scott McDermott (@ScotMcDermott) February 28, 2022

WTF is he wearing a mask for? https://t.co/2csUa2J72p — Carl Pasquarosa (@CarlPasquarosa) February 28, 2022

Can someone explain why the so-called leader of the free world is walking outside by himself with a mask on? https://t.co/QsI0xzL7J2 — Dan Cox 🇺🇸 🦅- Delegate & Candidate for Governor (@DanCoxEsq) February 28, 2022

Biden is so worried about optics that he wears his mask while alone outdoors. Yet he can't see the disastrous optics in hiding away in his vacation home as war breaks out and then refusing to answer questions about the war. https://t.co/hQOOXT7YRg — Dr. FunnyNerdygirl (@thenerdygurl) February 28, 2022

It’s an “optics” two-fer for the president!

Bad optics. He's all alone. He's muzzled with a mask. https://t.co/3Kydll6Gyk — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 28, 2022

This is strange https://t.co/9iUDlzybF7 — Classical Savage (@UncivilizedSav) February 28, 2022

There’s a lot of that going around.

