Ever since Democrats took control of Congress and Joe Biden entered the White House, the amount of blame-shifting takes from the Left has been amazing. This tweet from The Democrats is just the latest example:

Only Democrats have plans to reduce inflation and lower your everyday costs. Republicans are opposing these plans. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 23, 2022

Narrator: Actually the Republicans can currently do nothing to stop Democrats from taking any action they want.

😂😂😂 love this parody account — Rawpimple (@Rawpimple) February 23, 2022

… but aren’t the Democrats the ones causing the inflation right now? 🤨🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/yHsdOQS1gd — Bryce Jackson (@brycejacksoncvt) February 23, 2022

Chronology of a Leftist:

1. Create the highest inflation in 40 years

2. Create a plan to reduce it by increasing govt control

3. Blame Republicans for opposing those plans and making your life more expensive and miserable (They just did it in one sentence for us to swallow.) https://t.co/3JQ3QiInZ7 — Res Ipsa Loquitur 🇺🇸 (@KissMyMima) February 23, 2022

At this point, this is just a parody account https://t.co/bkGcnpOB69 — Kyle Rummens (@KyleRummens) February 24, 2022

You guys are the ones who caused it… https://t.co/gnWPmzBeDZ — Veterans Party Of NC (@VeteransPartyNC) February 24, 2022

How dare the Republicans not do more to clean up the Democrats’ mess, even though they control nothing in DC.

Recommended Twitchy Video