Ever since Democrats took control of Congress and Joe Biden entered the White House, the amount of blame-shifting takes from the Left has been amazing. This tweet from The Democrats is just the latest example:

Narrator: Actually the Republicans can currently do nothing to stop Democrats from taking any action they want.

How dare the Republicans not do more to clean up the Democrats’ mess, even though they control nothing in DC.

