On Thursday Sen. Mitt Romney reminded former President Barack Obama of his failure to understand the threat from Russia in 2012. However, Obama ignored all that and instead put out a statement condemning Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine:

NEW. Former Pres. Obama says “every American, regardless of party, should support President Biden’s efforts…to impose hard-hitting sanctions on Russia — sanctions that impose a real price on Russia’s autocratic elites." https://t.co/hIHfYMNvWO pic.twitter.com/9vCIFqpW2l — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 24, 2022

Last night, Russia launched a brazen attack on the people of Ukraine, in violation of international law and basic principles of human decency. Here’s my statement on what it means, and what should happen next. pic.twitter.com/Wa0C8XGwvK — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 24, 2022

Wait, no apology to a certain somebody first?

No mention of his “1980s called” quip to Romney. https://t.co/Yq6GFSysyK — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 24, 2022

Obama, Biden and the Democrats (and much of the media) would like everybody to just forget about that.

"The 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back" https://t.co/Dx1EfcPmGJ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 25, 2022

February 27th will be the eighth anniversary of Putin's invasion of Crimea. https://t.co/BhE7tGbANX — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 24, 2022

The Obama Administration called, it wants its foreign policy back https://t.co/W76HlLxaVr — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) February 24, 2022

Putin seems to have a lot of flexibility all of a sudden. https://t.co/Dos3jOXYKv — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) February 24, 2022

“Flexibility” is what Obama promised years ago…

Recommended Twitchy Video