On Thursday Sen. Mitt Romney reminded former President Barack Obama of his failure to understand the threat from Russia in 2012. However, Obama ignored all that and instead put out a statement condemning Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine:

Wait, no apology to a certain somebody first?

Trending

Obama, Biden and the Democrats (and much of the media) would like everybody to just forget about that.

“Flexibility” is what Obama promised years ago…

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaCold WarMitt RomneyRussiaUkraine

Recommended Twitchy Video